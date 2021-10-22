Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting by IBM

4.7
stars
328 ratings
61 reviews

About the Course

This course provides a practical introduction to Linux and commonly used Linux / UNIX shell commands. It teaches you the basics of Bash shell scripting to automate a variety of tasks. The course includes both video-based lectures as well as hands-on labs to practice and apply what you learn. You will have no-charge access to a virtual Linux server that you can access through your web browser, so you don't need to download and install anything to perform the labs. You will learn how to interact with the Linux Terminal, execute commands, navigate directories, edit files, as well as install and update software. You will work with general purpose commands like id, date, uname, ps, top, echo, man; directory management commands such as pwd, cd, mkdir, rmdir, find, df; file management commands like cat, wget, more, head, tail, cp, mv, touch, tar, zip, unzip; access control command chmod; text processing commands - wc, grep, tr; as well as networking commands - hostname, ping, ifconfig and curl. You will create simple to more advanced shell scripts that involve Metacharacters, Quoting, Variables, Command substitution, I/O Redirection, Pipes & Filters, and Command line arguments. You will also schedule cron jobs using crontab. This course is ideal for data engineers, data scientists, software developers, and cloud practitioners who want to get familiar with frequently used commands on Linux, MacOS and other Unix-like operating systems as well as get started with creating shell scripts....

Top reviews

GR

Mar 19, 2022

Excellent course. I feel way more confident on scripting now. The clarity of the Ai instructor and the visuals were great. Well put together course. Thank you and Cheers!

SS

Mar 27, 2022

It is a well-paced course which starts from teaching the basics and builds up to some advanced subjects. It is to the point and the final assignment is really good.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 62 Reviews for Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting

By alie a

Oct 22, 2021

A great start for beginners who wish to nail down the basics of shell scripting

By Ryan S

Dec 26, 2021

Good overview, but should have included more using BASH scripts. Conditional statements and loops were not covered. Functions were not covered. Could have included catching errors with "$?". Running a database command in a BASH script to import or export data would be useful. Still a decent course though.

By Tyler M

Jan 17, 2022

T​his need a lot more hands-on experience and explaining the *why* of commands. The course never explained any logic behind operators and commands, so it was never clear how everything worked.

By Omar H

Oct 7, 2021

Mini course indeed but full of new information and great explanation. Thank you.

By Deleted A

Nov 7, 2021

r​eally brought together the bash information well. so glad I took this

By Tim Z

Nov 20, 2021

​Awesome guided introduction into the Linux world of shell scripting. Only caveat for me was that the course was a bit too shallow. Wish that it would have at least touched upon concepts, such as case statements, conditions, exit statutes and return codes and loops. Overall gained a thourough understanding of the basics and the hands-on labs helped to apply and test this knowledge.

By Sheikh S K

Feb 19, 2022

I was always afraid of forgetting shell scripting due to which I feared & I never tried to learn them. But after doing this course I feel very confident & it's only possible because of the well organised course content and even more because of the VIRTUAL LABS. The labs do help a lot. If you really want to learn BASH SCRIPTING, do the exercises sincerely.

By HAFED-EDDINE B

Feb 9, 2022

Very interesting section, I find it is very efficient , sufficient and collects every thing we need with simplified and clear way. thanks to instructor's stuff

By Domingo l

Apr 26, 2022

Excellent course, very informative and educational. Very clear and understandable documentation. the lab. was very excellent and very clear to implement it.

By Gina R L

Dec 22, 2021

I​s a very good introduction to Linux commands and scripting, with tools to practice incorporated so you don't need a virtual machine with linux

By Aniket Y

Dec 18, 2021

It was wonderful experience learning shell scripting. Scheduling jobs was the best part. Thank you instructors

By Santiago B

Oct 28, 2021

Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.

By Peter D

Aug 8, 2021

Excellent Linux short courses.

By Muhammad Q B Y

Dec 23, 2021

Great Learning Experience

By Saifulla .

Aug 9, 2021

Good Experience.

By Pranshula P

Nov 4, 2021

Good course

By Julio A L H

Aug 22, 2021

Very nice!

By Adriano B

Nov 30, 2021

Muito bom

By Belinda W

Aug 11, 2021

Loved it!

By ENUONYE D J

Oct 5, 2021

good

By Siddhika T

Sep 13, 2021

GOOD

By jonnalagadda v s

Aug 26, 2021

very easy to understand for beginners. it is useful

By shruti s 1

Sep 18, 2021

good

By Mark M

Feb 19, 2022

I​f you've never used Linux before this may be helpful. But it you have experience with it this course is pretty worthless. I finished it in less than an hour.

By Muhammad B K

May 17, 2022

T​here is so much information missing in the labs in this course esp starting from Week 3. The videos it seems like were put together in a hurry with crucial information missing and labs are even worse than the videos. They are expecting one to find, set, unset files in extremely long scripts without providing any information on how it is done. Furthermore, there is little to no information given on why certain commands are called what they are called making this course not at all intuitive. I wish someone else has reviewed this course before putting it online. Such a wasted opportunity to educate people.

