GR
Mar 19, 2022
Excellent course. I feel way more confident on scripting now. The clarity of the Ai instructor and the visuals were great. Well put together course. Thank you and Cheers!
SS
Mar 27, 2022
It is a well-paced course which starts from teaching the basics and builds up to some advanced subjects. It is to the point and the final assignment is really good.
By alie a•
Oct 22, 2021
A great start for beginners who wish to nail down the basics of shell scripting
By Ryan S•
Dec 26, 2021
Good overview, but should have included more using BASH scripts. Conditional statements and loops were not covered. Functions were not covered. Could have included catching errors with "$?". Running a database command in a BASH script to import or export data would be useful. Still a decent course though.
By Tyler M•
Jan 17, 2022
This need a lot more hands-on experience and explaining the *why* of commands. The course never explained any logic behind operators and commands, so it was never clear how everything worked.
By Omar H•
Oct 7, 2021
Mini course indeed but full of new information and great explanation. Thank you.
By Deleted A•
Nov 7, 2021
really brought together the bash information well. so glad I took this
By Tim Z•
Nov 20, 2021
Awesome guided introduction into the Linux world of shell scripting. Only caveat for me was that the course was a bit too shallow. Wish that it would have at least touched upon concepts, such as case statements, conditions, exit statutes and return codes and loops. Overall gained a thourough understanding of the basics and the hands-on labs helped to apply and test this knowledge.
By Sheikh S K•
Feb 19, 2022
I was always afraid of forgetting shell scripting due to which I feared & I never tried to learn them. But after doing this course I feel very confident & it's only possible because of the well organised course content and even more because of the VIRTUAL LABS. The labs do help a lot. If you really want to learn BASH SCRIPTING, do the exercises sincerely.
By HAFED-EDDINE B•
Feb 9, 2022
Very interesting section, I find it is very efficient , sufficient and collects every thing we need with simplified and clear way. thanks to instructor's stuff
By Domingo l•
Apr 26, 2022
Excellent course, very informative and educational. Very clear and understandable documentation. the lab. was very excellent and very clear to implement it.
By Gina R L•
Dec 22, 2021
Is a very good introduction to Linux commands and scripting, with tools to practice incorporated so you don't need a virtual machine with linux
By Aniket Y•
Dec 18, 2021
It was wonderful experience learning shell scripting. Scheduling jobs was the best part. Thank you instructors
By Santiago B•
Oct 28, 2021
Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.
By Peter D•
Aug 8, 2021
Excellent Linux short courses.
By Muhammad Q B Y•
Dec 23, 2021
Great Learning Experience
By Saifulla .•
Aug 9, 2021
Good Experience.
By Pranshula P•
Nov 4, 2021
Good course
By Julio A L H•
Aug 22, 2021
Very nice!
By Adriano B•
Nov 30, 2021
Muito bom
By Belinda W•
Aug 11, 2021
Loved it!
By ENUONYE D J•
Oct 5, 2021
good
By Siddhika T•
Sep 13, 2021
GOOD
By jonnalagadda v s•
Aug 26, 2021
very easy to understand for beginners. it is useful
By shruti s 1•
Sep 18, 2021
good
By Mark M•
Feb 19, 2022
If you've never used Linux before this may be helpful. But it you have experience with it this course is pretty worthless. I finished it in less than an hour.
By Muhammad B K•
May 17, 2022
There is so much information missing in the labs in this course esp starting from Week 3. The videos it seems like were put together in a hurry with crucial information missing and labs are even worse than the videos. They are expecting one to find, set, unset files in extremely long scripts without providing any information on how it is done. Furthermore, there is little to no information given on why certain commands are called what they are called making this course not at all intuitive. I wish someone else has reviewed this course before putting it online. Such a wasted opportunity to educate people.