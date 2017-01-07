BS
Oct 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Coursera did it again! great course, very detailed and helpful. Highly recommended for non-native speaker for learning the basic of a good, efficient and deliverable communication in your team!!!
Jan 7, 2017
I believe that this course is Inevitable for any one who wants to enhance his performance in the work environment and boost his career. you will learn the following :
1-coaching and monitoring
2-Effective teaming
3-Active listening
4-keys to a constructive feedback
5-Approaches for informing.
6-Summarizing
7-Direct and indirect requests
8-Meeting management
9-Conference calling
10-Handling interruptions
11-strategies for holding the floor
12-Writing effective business Emails
13-preparing status reports
Feb 8, 2019
Business English: Management and Leadership is one of the important course in business era. Thanks to the course instructor for giving students opportunity to become expat about management and leadership
Dec 25, 2017
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & Arizona State University. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you. Merry Christmas &Happy New Year. May all the blessings of the season shine upon you all.
Oct 22, 2019
Thank you so much for a such interesting course! Despite I knew a lot about management and leadership as I have been working as a manager for 14 years, I learnt some new ideas. I can recommend the course for those who would like to learn more about management, leadership and professional communications and improve your English. Wish you great success with this course!
May 18, 2018
El curso es una excelente opción para mejorar las habilidades del idioma en un contexto laboral, los temas fueron interesantes, los videos y ejemplos fueron muy claros y las explicaciones de las facilitadoras facilita el aprendizaje de la terminología y su pronunciación. Estoy muy agradecida e interesada en participar en más cursos a través de esta plataforma.
Oct 1, 2020
Aug 3, 2020
Thank you for your time... to all mentor/teacher... Really enjoy and love it course.. stay in touch dan you can pls reach me @ 081220001924, especialilly if you have a trip to Indonesia. Cheers
Mar 24, 2020
Actually, It was such a splendid training course which covers important areas when talking about management and leadership in workplace. I really gained a variety of useful information regarding ech of these areas specially "Meeting & Conferencing Management", "Business email writing", "Direct & Indirect styles", and "Coaching & Monitoring"
Nov 1, 2020
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
Nov 13, 2020
Thank you for such thoughtful ideas put together into this course. It helped me review and refine my knowledge of English as a non-native speaker. A very big happy thank you to the entire team.
May 9, 2020
Such nice opportunities to learn about business management and leadership and business communication........For Entrepreneurship kind of job it will be very useful for everyone
Feb 28, 2019
Thanks a lot for your help
Mar 6, 2019
Great
Nov 1, 2020
I've been wanting to enroll in Business English course for a long time now. Thanks to this course, I was finally able to do so. With my great learning experience in Teach English Now! also by ASU, I knew that learning will be fun and easy. The course is very informative. I learned a lot. The teachers and videos are fun to watch. the length of the videos are just right and its great that they have check in quizzes after every lesson. Sometimes you think you already know something, then you attend this class and Viola! there's more to to learn. I finished all 3 courses and am now doing the Capstone. Thank you ASU for sharing the knowledge.
Oct 29, 2020
The way this course was set up, it was easy to understand. The information was clear and the test after each session was about things you did in the previous lesson. The videos were easy to understand and many examples to help along the way. The takeaways was a summary of all the things that were said during the video. I was opened to new things , eg. direct/indirect approach, modules, conference calling, first conditionals and active listening skills. Overall this course was educational and enjoyable. I enjoyed the task. watching the video and the scenarios. Thank You.
May 17, 2020
Thees course is quite impressive , I really appreciate the week 6, on the issues to email structures , communicating to your business line , dealing with the direct approaches with concise and focus on the messages you are passing to your client is of great importance and more so celebrating accomplishment and debriefing of information.Like wise we you have to learn from other -Coaching and mentoring requires a lot of commitment and getting it right
Jan 17, 2021
Thank you for the amazing lectures and discussions! I learned a lot and benefited from your course! Thank you Coursera and Arizona state university! I have learned important business English skills from you that will help me academically and personally for a job in the future. Also, I welcome all colleagues to enroll in these courses and make your life successful. Stay Safe and enjoy studying ...
Love from Sri Lanka.......................
Apr 17, 2020
Este curso me sirvió para desarrollarme y mejorar nuevas habilidades profesionales las cuales son fundamentales para el mercado competitivo.
Los disertantes desarrollaron muy bien los temas, las cuales también están muy bien estructurados, que a su vez facilitaron mi aprendizaje.
Recomiendo este curso para aquellos que necesiten obtener o mejorar la capacidad de liderar un equipo.
Jul 3, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the course and I could gather a lot of information and knowledge about how the beautiful language of English can be used in the context of business and official communication. It is going to help me immensely in my office and communication with our business clients. Thanks a lot. Each and every member of the faculty and the other members were just superb.
May 28, 2020
Thank you so much, even though in lockdown and the crisis the world is living in i felt good about myself achieving this course! i felt like i can do it no matter what and i can't thank you enough for that.
now i'm going to use the knowledge i earned from this course in my studies, hopefully i'll pass i'm confident about that! wish me luck!
All the love.
Nov 1, 2020
The presentations were very clear, informative and attractive. I gained a broad knowledge and feel confident than ever before. Practice tests and end-week quizzes really helped. I would be much grateful to all the lectures and all of the supporting staff for their endless efforts in making this course a success. Thank you very much.
Mar 12, 2017
Very useful course.
For every week, there is a short play about a business situation. And instructors talk about the situation from the perspective of English and business culture.
For me, I not only learned practical English used in business, but also learned how to deal with others in business.
This is really a great course!
Dec 22, 2020
Fantastic, you learn all the things you need. These skills might be learned while working but people should be open to do so. In my case I haven't worked in a place where I can use all these skills yet so I’m eager to try them out in the near future. Don't miss this course nor their business program, it's amazing.
Aug 30, 2020
Absolutely loved and enjoyed every bit of this course. The instructors were clear and conveyed the information very appropriately, and not to mention, very pretty :)
I highly recommend this course to all management students.
Once again, great job and keep the courses coming.
Oct 31, 2020
I loved this course! The materials are clear and engaging, there's plenty of practice to apply all the new knowledge. It's great how it covers the actual business situations with the integration of grammar expressions and vocabulary. Thank you very much.