Some related experience required.
Essential English for Business Professionals Specialization
Boost Your English Skills Through Business English. Gain the English language skills to communicate clearly as a business professional.
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be introduced to concepts and key vocabulary commonly used in business contexts. They will practice their English language skills through a variety of video and text-based lessons, practice activities, and assessments, preparing learners to do business in the real world.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
English for Developing a Business
This course will help you learn English vocabulary related to topics of business leadership and organization. The lessons on business communication and working globally present you with some phrases and skills for interacting in business environments. This is important for your business success in English. We will also talk about important language skills such as small talk, gerunds, word forms, and comparatives. Becoming familiar with these topics and skills in English will help you as you progress on your pathway in business.
English for Working Together in Business
In this course, we will delve into some business topics that illustrate how all company departments and teams need to work together to be successful. We will have some interesting topics learning vocabulary and ideas about human resources, management, and marketing. All of these departments need to work well together to avoid confusion and to be productive and efficient. We will also cover the very important topic of balancing our work tasks and our life outside of work. You will also learn about the language skills of passive voice, non-count nouns, making recommendations, and using dates and numbers in business situations.
English for Getting Down to Business
In this course, as you read passages and watch videos, you will learn about the challenges of entrepreneurship, the importance of sales professionals in every company, and how to read numbers and graphs in sales reports. You will also learn how important project management and sustainability are for companies in modern times. Additionally, you will learn the correct usage of modal verbs and phrasal verbs as well as how to clearly ask for clarification. Your professional communication skills will improve as you incorporate these lessons into your English. This will help you to be more successful in using English in your business life.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
