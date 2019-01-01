Ralf is a strategy and marketing academic with extensive experience in innovation and strategy-related topics. Ralf worked for multinational organizations in the automotive (BMW Group), telecommunications (o2 Telefónica), and consulting industries and provided consulting services to organizations such as Oxfam, ABC Commercial and Ernst & Young. He is passionate about helping organizations deal with change and leads projects on service-oriented business models, open innovation, and organizational change to help organizations sense, shape, and seize market opportunities and improve their strategic performance.