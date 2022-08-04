오늘날 세상에서 전략적으로 생각하는 능력은 하이테크 비즈니스 환경에서 여러분의 조직이 미래에 살아남고 성장하는 데 중요한 역할을 합니다. 비즈니스 전략과 가치 생성을 자세히 알아보며 전략적 사고 능력을 키워 보세요. 또한 여러분은 영상 강의, 퀴즈, 토론 프롬프트, 그리고 서면 평가를 통해 조직의 경쟁력을 기르는 방법을 파악하시게 될 겁니다. 이 강의는 공동 가치 창출, 전략 및 마케팅에 대한 최근의 이론 이면의 핵심 원칙과 이를 적용하는 방법을 교육하는 데에 주안점을 두고 있습니다. 목표 달성을 위해 조직에 필요한 바를 지속적으로 계획 및 관측하고 분석하며 파악하는 과정에 대한 학습을 통해, 여러분은 여러분의 조직을 실현할 수 있는 전략적 방향으로 끌어나갈 수 있는 더 나은 방법을 준비할 수 있게 될 겁니다.
전략적 경영으로 경쟁우위 선점하기
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
경제적 교환을 위한 경쟁을 형성하는 영향력에 대한 식별
회사의 제의에 담긴 가치의 원천 분석 및 가치 창출을 위한 시장 세분화 방법
적절하며, 타당하며, 납득할 수 있는 전략적 선택지 개발
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
경쟁력 있는 전략을 위한 가치의 중요성
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
나의 고객과 경쟁자 알기
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
산업군 알기
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
경쟁력 선택지 파악하기
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
