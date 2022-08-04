About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.

Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 경제적 교환을 위한 경쟁을 형성하는 영향력에 대한 식별

  • 회사의 제의에 담긴 가치의 원천 분석 및 가치 창출을 위한 시장 세분화 방법

  • 적절하며, 타당하며, 납득할 수 있는 전략적 선택지 개발


Instructor

Offered by

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

경쟁력 있는 전략을 위한 가치의 중요성

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

나의 고객과 경쟁자 알기

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

산업군 알기

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

경쟁력 선택지 파악하기

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

