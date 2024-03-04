On this course, you’ll discover what sustainable business value means in the context of prototyping and validating business models.
From prototyping to validating business models
This course is part of Sustainability for business success Specialization
Taught in English
Appraise your value proposition to stakeholders and its likely impact in the real world across people, planet, profit and progress.
Develop a comprehensive snapshot of your business model value from three levels of analysis: environmental, social and business.
There are 4 modules in this course
On this course, you will discover how to articulate and prototype the underlying value you intend to generate across your ecosystem stakeholders. More specifically, you will understand how your intended business concept delivers value to solve the needs, problems and issues you may have identified early within your systems map.
What's included
7 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
This week, you will detail how your intended business concept delivers value to solve the needs, problems and issues you identified in your systems map. This is a vital step to allow you to move beyond concepts towards real-world application and implementation.
What's included
12 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
This week, you will learn how to prioritise the most important and critical elements to test, and learn how to use quick validation cycles with your key ecosystem stakeholders.
What's included
1 video8 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts
It’s time to draw together the threads of your learning. This week, you will learn how to put together an effective pitch to potential seed or angel investors.
What's included
6 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
