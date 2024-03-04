The Open University
From prototyping to validating business models
The Open University

From prototyping to validating business models

This course is part of Sustainability for business success Specialization

Taught in English

Haider Ali

Instructor: Haider Ali

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Appraise your value proposition to stakeholders and its likely impact in the real world across people, planet, profit and progress.

  • Develop a comprehensive snapshot of your business model value from three levels of analysis: environmental, social and business.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

9 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

On this course, you will discover how to articulate and prototype the underlying value you intend to generate across your ecosystem stakeholders. More specifically, you will understand how your intended business concept delivers value to solve the needs, problems and issues you may have identified early within your systems map.

What's included

7 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

This week, you will detail how your intended business concept delivers value to solve the needs, problems and issues you identified in your systems map. This is a vital step to allow you to move beyond concepts towards real-world application and implementation.

What's included

12 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

This week, you will learn how to prioritise the most important and critical elements to test, and learn how to use quick validation cycles with your key ecosystem stakeholders.

What's included

1 video8 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts

It’s time to draw together the threads of your learning. This week, you will learn how to put together an effective pitch to potential seed or angel investors.

What's included

6 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Haider Ali
The Open University
4 Courses106 learners

Offered by

The Open University

