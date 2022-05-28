About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Organize complexity through: visual thinking mapping and system design
  • Explain the concept of blank space to identify opportunities.
  • Identify key business patterns through the BMC
  • Distinguish the elements of a business model
  • Identify storytelling as a component of the Design and Innovation of the Business Model.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Topic 1. Introduction, Concept, and History of Business Models

Week 2

Topic 2. Strategy, innovation and organizational development as an integral part in the definition and design of business models

Week 3

Topic 3. Methodologies to Develop Your Business Model

2 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 4

Topic 4. Different types of Business Models

