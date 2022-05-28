About this Course

1,622 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • The importance of entrepreneurial culture in the organization
  • Identify how innovation is linked to the development strategies of organizations
  • Corporate entrepreneurship as a strategy for organizational growth and development
  • The importance of innovation in organizations
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Topic 1. Using Innovation as a Strategy for Growth

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Development of an entrepreneurial culture in the company

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Design of strategies for Corporate Entrepreneurship and management of intrapreneurship teams

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Topic 4. Corporate Entrepreneurship in practice

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization

Innovation and entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder