Entrepreneurial spirit, entrepreneurial culture, are terms that are heard and read repeatedly. These have emerged with renewed strength in an economy in which new and great business opportunities appear. For this reason, entrepreneurial skills are valued in companies and organizations that base their growth and competitive advantage on innovation.
This course is part of the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
1,622 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- The importance of entrepreneurial culture in the organization
- Identify how innovation is linked to the development strategies of organizations
- Corporate entrepreneurship as a strategy for organizational growth and development
- The importance of innovation in organizations
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
Topic 1. Using Innovation as a Strategy for Growth
8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Topic 2. Development of an entrepreneurial culture in the company
5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Topic 3. Design of strategies for Corporate Entrepreneurship and management of intrapreneurship teams
7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Topic 4. Corporate Entrepreneurship in practice
7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
About the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who seek to develop innovation and entrepreneurship projects for startups, corporations and family businesses.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.