DD
Jan 7, 2022
Great course on Strategy Management, briefly argues - how to interpret different companies and what products they offer and how to implement the best strategies for sustainability and growth.
JW
Jul 15, 2020
This course covers a lot of concepts and frameworks on a introductory basis, and plenty of examples to give the learner balanced learning perspectives and real world applications
By Mudasir C•
Jan 15, 2020
Thank you soooooooooo much Coursera for providing us a wonderful platform and generating vibrant capacity for exuberant learners to learn, grow and become a socially responsible citizens and changemakers. Thank you Macquarie University, Australia, We love you. Thankyou, all the team, honorable Professors for the support and great/meaningful contribution. It was an incomparable shrewd experience studying with you. Thankyou!
By Sanju S•
Mar 2, 2021
This gives details in brief in simple way and easy to understand. More valuable than I thought in the beginning.
Thank you Professor....
By Tiruna R•
Jan 3, 2022
This course gave me a multi dimensional view on Value chain and value positioning . Various aspects to consider while formulating Business strategy in addition to access the current strength/ opportunities for the existing market. The course is very illustrative with suitable examples and a very rich amount of course material/case studies to read. I recommend this course for every middle level manager.
By Pradeep K V a K S V•
Jan 15, 2021
Hi and good evening. I found this course extremely useful. I have been generally practicing what had been advocated in the course but there were so many other line of thought that I had picked up. The other aspect is getting acquainted to the terminologies.
Thank you.
By Michelle S•
Jan 16, 2021
It's my first time doing Coursera and this particular subject covers a lot of models and examples of current situations that companies are facing. Besides, I really enjoyed his lectures and they are very clear to understand. The quiz helps too!! Thank you11
By Nasir K•
Nov 13, 2021
I'll always remember all of you with the deepest respect and affection for your efforts in making each lesson enjoyable.
My sincere gratitude to Professor Ralf Wilden, I truly appreciate the inspiring course that gave me and my thinking strategic direction.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Dhinesh A D•
Jan 8, 2022
Great course on Strategy Management, briefly argues - how to interpret different companies and what products they offer and how to implement the best strategies for sustainability and growth.
By Jolene W•
Jul 16, 2020
This course covers a lot of concepts and frameworks on a introductory basis, and plenty of examples to give the learner balanced learning perspectives and real world applications
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
Excellent course about strategic management. ou will have all the information you need in this course, one of the best I studied in this domain. A must have for any manager.
By Eduardo G B•
Jul 27, 2021
The complete course for companies that want to keep themselves with strong products and also thinking about the changes that the market brings.
By Venkatagiri A R B•
Jan 21, 2021
Well presented and relatively easy to understand the concepts. Suggested reference materials are excellent readings for context.
By HARESH P A S•
Jan 31, 2021
Very good insights, very informative, excellent course well presented and relatively easy to understand. Thank you Sir =)
By V T K•
May 8, 2020
The course has really helped me bu giving me ideas in evaluating the condition of the organisation as well as markets
By Paul M•
Nov 3, 2020
VERY INFORMATIVE AND SKILLFUL COURSE. THE INSTRUCTOR IS A WORLD CLASS PROFESSOR IN THE FIELD OF STRATEGY. THANK YOU
By PP P•
Apr 24, 2020
Great Learning new subjects, will have overarching improvement in my understanding of the subject . Thanks
By Jude N•
Jul 13, 2020
I love how this course expanded my horizons on the area of strategic management and innovation thinking.
By Sundaram N•
Jul 23, 2020
It was a fantastic course. Helped me a lot to understand the strategies in the competitive market.
By Abhijit P•
May 4, 2020
This is great Course, Instructor used case studies and examples to make complex topics simple.
By Nor H M Y•
Jul 12, 2021
Very informative and useful especially for corporate strategist and entrepreneurs
By WONG P Y•
Jan 14, 2021
All videos are streamlined and easy to understand. Speed of talking is just nice.
By Yogeswary a M•
Jan 15, 2021
Part of my MBA subject. This course gave me an insight of strategy management
By Deepak Y•
Apr 15, 2020
Lectures were well organised and easy to understand. Thank you Professor.
By Daniel A•
Dec 15, 2020
Fantastic and very relevant topics. Will recommend it any day. Kudos
By Imtiaz S•
Jul 5, 2020
Excellent course those who want to learn about innovative strategy.