JY
Jul 3, 2020
Fantastic overview of blockchain technology, how it's being used today, and may be used in the future as well as implications. It is a great prerequisite to building DApps, purchasing coins, etc.
OA
Sep 25, 2019
Great Course on Blockchain capabilities with applications, regulation, and governance. Definitely, a great summary of why Blockchain can be a disruptive technology if things are done right.
By Amine M•
Oct 12, 2019
The course was good and informative but the peer evaluation for the test at the end was frustrating because peers did not grade on time and I had to go to the discussion forum to beg people to review my submission, which in my opinion is not a good professional way to complete the course.
By Joachim S•
Aug 6, 2020
I actually really enjoy the ethics of blockchain and I think this course really dives into that subject. However I did not come for that, and I got through the course without reading the suggested readings. I think the courses on Coursera should not allow for that, meaning it is not difficult enough, and the readings and a deep understanding is not required to get through the course. To use Block-chain termonology: Course certificates should be proof of work. That would increase the trust in the online course concept.
By Devanshu S•
Jan 24, 2021
Great course! I truly loved it. in this course the instructors deep dive into the problems that our current business models face and how they can be solved easily with the help of blockchain. A must for every person. Just loved it!
By Jordan Y•
Jul 4, 2020
Fantastic overview of blockchain technology, how it's being used today, and may be used in the future as well as implications. It is a great prerequisite to building DApps, purchasing coins, etc.
By Orlando A•
Sep 25, 2019
Great Course on Blockchain capabilities with applications, regulation, and governance. Definitely, a great summary of why Blockchain can be a disruptive technology if things are done right.
By Ross B•
Jul 16, 2019
Informational & challenging. Thanks to Coursera, Insead & especially Don/Alex Tapscott for sharing their knowledge and developing this great course on the subject of blockchain.
By Brett V•
Nov 24, 2019
Great course to take for more advanced blockchain knowledge base. If you want to advance in the blockchain technology space you should take this course!
By John F•
Jun 24, 2020
The material in this course is excellent, but it is now (June 2020) two years out of date, for a subject in a very fluid space.
Judging by the quality of the peer reviewed assignments, some very switched on people are taking this course.
By Nikolas F•
Dec 30, 2020
Although the content is interesting, the course overall is unfortunately not made very engaging. There are no animations or other interactive elements and most of the time you simply watch the lecturers reading out the script.
By Patrick O•
Aug 26, 2019
I think the courses from the Tapscott's lose their strength after the first one in this Specialisation.
By CHRISTOPHE M•
Jun 1, 2020
The 5 WEEKS was helpful to review what we have learned from "New Era of Internet" and "Transaction on the Blockchain". The case study AKASHA is concrete therefore tangible and powerfull because it push us to get a better understanding in a practical way and concrete approach. Now I'm going to start Opportunity Analysis to get my Specialisation degree! Thanks for your tome all of you, we are Pioneer for Ever!;-).
As futur Blockchain leader, the question now is not whether if we have the right skills; its' whether we have the potential to learn new one. I will answer you soon ;-).
In French we have created a new word to spread-out and advertise Blockchain technologie, "BLOCKOMISONS NOUS!"
Chris.
By Roland L•
May 4, 2019
Très bonne approche et vue globale de la Blockchain. Cette formation est très utile afin de se rendre compte et d'apprendre les dangers et opportunités que la blockchain et Dapps vont être confrontées afin d'être reconnues et d'avoir une adoption de masse. Ce qui va j'en suis sûr prochainement arriver. Je serais intéressé pour ma part de poursuivre ce genre de formation en lien entre la technique, les milieux économiques, et politiques que nous devons aussi intégrer dans nos réflexions et évolutions.
By Sachin P•
Feb 7, 2021
Thank you INSEAD, Don and Alex Tapscott for giving us such a comprehensive course that deals with all the important aspects of Blockchain and Business. I feel confident that I will be able to understand the conversations when I sit in a room full of experts. Also, it helps me steer the conversations within my organization towards opportunities offered by Blockchain.
By Isabela L P•
Sep 25, 2020
I loved!! Don and Alex are very carismatic! The couse is really great in content, in thinking development and very objective! Let's go to the next couse and change the world together!! -- One more thing: I'm really happy that they are the spokespersons of Blockchain technology, they really guide their students to a good path, side by side with technology.
By Guillermo D G•
Jul 30, 2020
This is a Great Course that teach us how blockchain technology will penetrate into the structures of organization, an important step to change the mindset of the organization digitization, Thanks for create such great material and special Thanks to Don and Alex Tapscott for being such great instructors!!!
By Georgina G•
Jul 5, 2020
This is a very useful course to get a complete view of what blockchain technology can mean for businesses in the upcoming Internet of Value. Both professors Tapscott make it easy to understand the very disruptive opportunities this moment entails. Thank you very much indeed.
By Muyanja S Z•
Sep 29, 2019
This is an an in-depth well prepared and exquisitely presented course. I'm surprised at the amount of effort and time put in the process. The most comprehensive course on blockchain applications in which have had the opportunity to be involved .
By Michael F•
Jul 24, 2020
This is an excellent foundational course for blockchain technology. There's a lot of content and resources that can be moved through quickly. Don and Alex know how blockchain works and how it will transform industries and much more..
By Aditya N•
Oct 19, 2020
A futuristic Course covering Technology shaping up New age organizations structure, employees and society at large. Of course broaden my view on sundry perspectives and added several dimensions in my thinking. Thanks a lot.
By Felipe G C•
Feb 9, 2021
Such an amazing course with very deep knowledge about how blockchain can impact business and society. The reading material is very rich in details to go forward
By Benoit V•
May 4, 2021
Very good additional courses in the specialization for a more complete/rounded view of Blockchain opportunities, impacts and implementation
By Ersid L•
Oct 9, 2019
It was a very interesting learning session. A lot of new perspectives for the future... Thanks a lot for sharing all your knowledge.
By David M S•
May 11, 2019
The materials covered in this course and the instructor are top level. I strongly recommend all the courses in this specialization
By Thushan S•
Sep 23, 2021
Good quality learning material. Must take time to read the recommended reference for deeper understanding of the subject topics.
By Sujith T•
Apr 25, 2021
Very well structured course with detailed discussion on a host of mission-critical implications on blockchain for businesses.