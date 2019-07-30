About this Course

20,625 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Blockchain Revolution Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend that you complete our course "Introduction to Blockchain Technologies" before completing this one.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe seven types of cryptoassets, and explain what it means to “tokenize” an asset

  • Explain what a smart contract is, as well as various applications of smart contracts

  • Explore the features of a distributed, self-sovereign identity system

  • Describe eight core functions of the financial services industry and explain how blockchain will disrupt each of these functions

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Blockchain Revolution Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend that you complete our course "Introduction to Blockchain Technologies" before completing this one.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,775 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Cryptoassets

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 64 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Smart Contracts

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Identity

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Rethinking Finance

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRANSACTING ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

View all reviews

About the Blockchain Revolution Specialization

Blockchain Revolution

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder