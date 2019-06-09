OA
Jul 30, 2019
An excellent course covering topics of Transactions, Smart Contracts, Identity, Financial Services, and Accounting. All in a perspective of how can the blockchain improve their performance.
ST
Apr 8, 2021
Very well conducted course with smartly crafted Quizzes to allow participants to grasp very intricacies of Blockchain transactions and then review their learning during the Quiz.
By Melissa G•
Jun 9, 2019
This course was good, but I was disappointed in the lack of interaction as well as some of the sections. The first two weeks were great- I learned a lot! I found them to be detailed, consider multiple scenarios, and overall, just informative. However, as we got into week three, I found so many sections of privacy to be really boring. There wasn't a lot here and what was was mostly common sense. Then, we got to financial services, which I was so excited about. I found this section to be so idealistic and obnoxious . The Tapscotts offer so many reasons why the financial services industry is terrible (it is) and why blockchain can fix it (it could). But they completely ignore how difficult it would be to do this or if it even makes sense (I am not sure peer based insurance does. I think it might be worse...). Blockchain is going to be amazing for businesses, and some of these fin. services need to be the first to transform, but transformation is going to have stages and challenges. It would have been great for these challenges to be addressed instead of just offering up an idealistic world view and slamming long standing industries.
I was also seriously disappointed with the lack of interaction from the TAs and other classmates. It was pointless to do discussion questions with any level of effort.
3 stars. Really interesting material over all, and I learned. But the 4th week was just too unrealistic, and I wish there was some level of interaction for a topic that is emerging technology.
By Kevin W•
Jan 18, 2020
I thought the course was well presented - Very concise and clear. Good content - Not technical - Not too detailed but it should suffice for most interested folks.
By Saman A•
Jun 1, 2019
Great course.
By Andrejs V•
May 8, 2019
This course is much more better and interesting than the into course in the Specialization. With no politics involved in speeches. Was so interested and handy to learn about Smart contracts and identity it will, I hope so, disrupt a lot of industries, especially legal and health! Thank to everyone involved in creation of this course. Enjoyed.
By M. C O•
Aug 5, 2019
The content of this course is wide-ranging, clear and well-structured; hence I would definitely recommend it to my colleagues.
I would rate the performances of Professor Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott as excellent; they have definitely made me quite easy, a first approach to blockchain.
Thanks to the INSEAD and congratulations on this course
By Orlando A•
Jul 30, 2019
By Jessica O•
Sep 3, 2019
I know more about blockchain much more than when I first started. I would encourage professionals in banking and finance to read the book and sit through this course.
By GS P•
Jul 2, 2019
The second course of the specialization allowed me to sharpen my knowledge about the blockchain. Many concepts from the first course re used to go deeper into the applications of the blockchain technology. The rich bibliography gives us the opportunity to learn more. Before the first course I had no idea about blockchain. As a lot of people, I used to equate blockchain with bitcoins. I am starting to have a more complete view of the whole field. Of course I will need to go deeper with the following segments of the specialization. I strongly recomment this course which is relevant for people working in several domains of knowledge.
By Devanshu S•
Dec 15, 2020
Great course indeed! I just loved it. this course went deep into blockchain explaining 4 major concepts:-
Cryptoassets and types
smart contracts
Identity in blockchain
Revolutionalizing finance.
the teachers explain each and every concept in detail, explaining the problems in our current system and how they can be solved using blockchain. A great course indeed! Thanks to Don and Alex Tapscott. they are truly great teachers.
By Isabela L P•
Sep 25, 2020
I loved!! Don and Alex are very carismatic! The couse is really great in content, in thinking development and very objective! Let's go to the next couse and change the world together!! -- One more thing: I'm really happy that they are the spokespersons of Blockchain technology, they really guide their students to a good path, side by side with technology.
By Rogelio F N•
Jun 1, 2020
It was a phenomenal class, I do thank our instructors Don and Alex Tapscott, forsharing their expertise and knowledge with us, I see a lot of potential in my personal life and business to use Blockchain technology to raise capital for some ideas that I have as well as to implement Smart Contracts to make some business deals more nimble. Thank you again
By Seokgu Y•
Jul 19, 2020
This course is a very valuable resource in understanding how blockchain can revolutionize the financial and identity industries. Crypto assets, smart contracts, and triple-entry accounting are very interesting topics to learn and it gives me lots of inspiration for the new business opportunities.
By Jeffrey•
May 16, 2019
This comprehensive training on transactions on the blockchain was excellent. It significantly increased my knowledge and understanding of key concepts, issues, challenges, and opportunities regarding financial tranactions on the blockchain. Enjoyed learning about concept like tripple accounting.
By Asit G•
Jun 20, 2020
The course is an excellent one with multiple new aspects of upcoming modern technology in the field of Finance (Blockchain) which might be a new transformation from the traditional system to digital platform which may reduce/eliminate today's risk of fraud, corruptions etc.
By Ying C C•
Apr 25, 2019
Everyone can understand blockchain technology in which area. And what different in token and coin.
Especially it points out the inefficiency in the modern accounting system.
I think this course is very important to everyone.
By Estefano D•
Jul 7, 2020
Detailled, insightfull and eye opening - It hits, to my opinion, in the 4 core segments that the technology is pushing towards to rightfully change - I strongly recommend it if you want to dive even deeper into blockchain
By Ronald H•
Sep 5, 2021
In principle very good, however the material must be updated. The technology advances at great speed, and course material of (more than) 3 years old feels somewhat outdated. Also a few links don't work anymore.
By Cristina J•
Jan 6, 2022
An amazing course with eye-opening lessons about the past and future of business operations. This course sparked an interest in furthering my knowledge in blockchain and pursue this industry going forward.
By Sujith T•
Apr 9, 2021
By Chris C•
Jan 18, 2021
The course offers a very good insight the blockchain technology. Even without prior knowledge, you can follow along well and understand what is said. Definitely recommended
By Alejandro E F•
Sep 5, 2021
It is an excellent course, basic and specialized concepts make me want to learn more about blockchain technology and be able to apply it in my day to day
By Sudarsan V•
Sep 1, 2019
Tapscotts must be the ultimate authority of the knowledge of Blockchain, it's been an honor to learn from them. I am deeply grateful and indebted.
By Jack H•
Sep 22, 2021
Alex and Don are very professional and great instructors. I have learnt a lot already and looking forward to starting my next course with them.
By SIDDHARTH K•
Aug 31, 2020
You will learn about the Transacting on the Blockchain, smart contract, IBM project, etc. the course is not made for developers or programmers.
By Ivan O•
Jan 20, 2021
It is an excellent course that addresses the technical aspects related to blockchain very well in a good tone that is very easy to understand.