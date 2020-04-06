RT
Nov 7, 2020
Coming from Financial Services Field -the course was quite relevant, accurare and powerful in the ideas it shared about the future of the industry and the important components thereof.
AS
Jul 3, 2020
An enlightening and eye-opening course which gives very useful insight into the potential and current progress of blockchain in financial services.
By srinivasen•
Apr 6, 2020
Thanks, Don and Alex for an interesting course. Though (ahahahahah) I notice you both as techies shied away from the hard financial implications and momentum needed. For blockchain to become hard-wired into business boardrooms it needs to address the hard issues ITO, value creation of performance metrics namely ROI, ROE, ROEC, and value creation organisation-wide
By Vaibhav M S•
Jun 2, 2020
Course is excellent and thanks to Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott.
However I am extremely fed up with Coursera as Coursera technical team is now running out of excuses to fix a simple problem on my course certificate.
I would definitely recommend this course to my colleagues if it is available through some other platform but not through Coursera in case the certificate issue is not fixed.
By Graham H•
Aug 1, 2021
Well laid out set of concepts. Thanks for the course and making it available via Coursera.
Some observations for potential areas of improvement from my side:
1. The BRI & books written by the Tapscotts are mentioned too many times. I sometimes felt like I was attending a drawn out marketing event as opposed to a professional course
2. The material has, in more than a few places, aged to the extent attention should be given to revising and making the course materials relevant today
By Krzysztof R•
Dec 4, 2020
The content was too generic. I would've expected a focus on use cases within financial industry. Overall the specialization is pretty good - especially the first course was excellent but this one should've been an icing on the cake and it wasn't.
By Youssef A•
May 14, 2021
Intersting bits here and there, but overall, more words and nice talk than real learning
By Santiago M•
Apr 3, 2021
Too Easy!!
By Bhavya B•
Jul 17, 2021
Thank you for providing the valuable insight into potential of Blockchain to creating and managing value in this course Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. I am enlightened and happy to work towards this inclusive economy to bring many more opportunities in the internet of value with this learning.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 28, 2020
Good Day ,
I am very grateful and sincerely thank Coursera for this Opportunity .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
By Roshan T•
Nov 8, 2020
By Daniel F•
Apr 8, 2021
A very didactic approach, current and that will make you want to learn much more about this technology.
It completely exceeded my expectations and brought a lot of knowledge to me.
By Anoushka S•
Jul 4, 2020
By A L P•
May 21, 2020
A great introductory course which touches on all the aspects of financial services and the future development of blockchain.
By Marat G•
Jun 1, 2020
Excellent course which give an understanding of the economics and value of the blockchain transformations
By Edgar A U•
Dec 27, 2020
Very information and thorough in covering the topic of Blockchain.
By Éric S•
Jan 11, 2021
Thank you so much for this tremendous opportunity
By Sachin S R•
Oct 3, 2020
Thanks And Regards,
Sachin Shekhar R,
AppBootUp.com
By CARLOS V•
Feb 11, 2021
Excellent, The instructors are amazing
By Hari Y•
Apr 8, 2021
Good knowledge on blockchain concept
By MATEO P G•
Jan 2, 2021
As always great course.
By mayukh m•
May 7, 2020
Insightful Course
By Ashish D C•
Sep 23, 2020
Content is suprb
By Maytham A•
Feb 21, 2021
thank you a lot
By richa g•
May 27, 2020
nice course
By Abhijiit D•
Jul 17, 2020
EXCELLENT
By Murali R•
Mar 9, 2022
This course gives a better idea how the technology Blockchain can contribute to the Finance Industry