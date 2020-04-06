Chevron Left
Back to Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services by INSEAD

4.7
stars
151 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

The current global financial system is riddled with inefficiencies, uneven developments, and bizarre contradictions. Blockchain technology has the potential to bring about profound changes to financial services. In this course, you will learn how blockchain technology will disrupt the core functions of the financial services industry, offering individuals and organizations alike real choices in how they create and manage value....

Top reviews

RT

Nov 7, 2020

Coming from Financial Services Field -the course was quite relevant, accurare and powerful in the ideas it shared about the future of the industry and the important components thereof.

AS

Jul 3, 2020

An enlightening and eye-opening course which gives very useful insight into the potential and current progress of blockchain in financial services.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services

By srinivasen

Apr 6, 2020

Thanks, Don and Alex for an interesting course. Though (ahahahahah) I notice you both as techies shied away from the hard financial implications and momentum needed. For blockchain to become hard-wired into business boardrooms it needs to address the hard issues ITO, value creation of performance metrics namely ROI, ROE, ROEC, and value creation organisation-wide

By Vaibhav M S

Jun 2, 2020

Course is excellent and thanks to Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott.

However I am extremely fed up with Coursera as Coursera technical team is now running out of excuses to fix a simple problem on my course certificate.

I would definitely recommend this course to my colleagues if it is available through some other platform but not through Coursera in case the certificate issue is not fixed.

By Graham H

Aug 1, 2021

Well laid out set of concepts. Thanks for the course and making it available via Coursera.

Some observations for potential areas of improvement from my side:

1. The BRI & books written by the Tapscotts are mentioned too many times. I sometimes felt like I was attending a drawn out marketing event as opposed to a professional course

2. The material has, in more than a few places, aged to the extent attention should be given to revising and making the course materials relevant today

By Krzysztof R

Dec 4, 2020

The content was too generic. I would've expected a focus on use cases within financial industry. Overall the specialization is pretty good - especially the first course was excellent but this one should've been an icing on the cake and it wasn't.

By Youssef A

May 14, 2021

Intersting bits here and there, but overall, more words and nice talk than real learning

By Santiago M

Apr 3, 2021

Too Easy!!

By Bhavya B

Jul 17, 2021

Thank you for providing the valuable insight into potential of Blockchain to creating and managing value in this course Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. I am enlightened and happy to work towards this inclusive economy to bring many more opportunities in the internet of value with this learning.

By ABHIJIT S

Apr 28, 2020

Good Day ,

I am very grateful and sincerely thank Coursera for this Opportunity .

Thanks and Warm Regards.ABHIJIT SENGUPTAKolkata , IndiaWebsite : www.pactolianconsulting.comE - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.comPortfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsenguptaSkype : abhijit.sengupta357Ph. : +91 33 25907110Cell : +91 9163863607

By Roshan T

Nov 8, 2020

Coming from Financial Services Field -the course was quite relevant, accurare and powerful in the ideas it shared about the future of the industry and the important components thereof.

By Daniel F

Apr 8, 2021

A very didactic approach, current and that will make you want to learn much more about this technology.

It completely exceeded my expectations and brought a lot of knowledge to me.

By Anoushka S

Jul 4, 2020

An enlightening and eye-opening course which gives very useful insight into the potential and current progress of blockchain in financial services.

By A L P

May 21, 2020

A great introductory course which touches on all the aspects of financial services and the future development of blockchain.

By Marat G

Jun 1, 2020

Excellent course which give an understanding of the economics and value of the blockchain transformations

By Edgar A U

Dec 27, 2020

Very information and thorough in covering the topic of Blockchain.

By Éric S

Jan 11, 2021

Thank you so much for this tremendous opportunity

By Sachin S R

Oct 3, 2020

Thanks And Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R,

AppBootUp.com

By CARLOS V

Feb 11, 2021

Excellent, The instructors are amazing

By Hari Y

Apr 8, 2021

Good knowledge on blockchain concept

By MATEO P G

Jan 2, 2021

As always great course.

By mayukh m

May 7, 2020

Insightful Course

By Ashish D C

Sep 23, 2020

Content is suprb

By Maytham A

Feb 21, 2021

thank you a lot

By richa g

May 27, 2020

nice course

By Abhijiit D

Jul 17, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Murali R

Mar 9, 2022

This course gives a better idea how the technology Blockchain can contribute to the Finance Industry

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder