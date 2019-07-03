KG
May 30, 2019
The assessments were excellent. Initially, I did have hesitation in getting started, but got hooked to the assessments. Thank you to Kavya and Steve, our Program Managers who encouraged us everyday.
Apr 22, 2019
complete view of the businesses related to each type, separated into different sections, but with a clear explanations that the different types are interlinked into a bigger picture
By Sen T•
Jul 3, 2019
Too many broken links. And an unsolvable assessment quiz in Week 4 assessment. Many users are facing the same issue and the developer has provided no response.
This seems to have been an utter waste of time. I could have opted for other courses in the same field of study.
There is no negative stars for me to provide. Else I would've.
Please fix the errors for other users who have paid for this course and require the certificate.
By Sergio C G•
Apr 1, 2019
The school should develop more own material and not rely so much on wikipedia and webpages
By Julie B•
Jun 26, 2019
Two stars for the first 2 modules which were quite valuable. The unfortunate instructional design on the quizzes was tolerable because the content was good. Mods 3 and 4 were not so good. They were out of date and, in some cases, links were broken. The last quiz is horrible. It took me so many times to pass it because the questions are super specific on readings that might not exist any more. There is no room for critical thought in the testing mechanism. It's quite like solving a riddle without all the pieces. If I didn't want the course cert, I wouldn't have gone through the effort of taking the last quiz over until I got it right. I'm still stumped about the correct answers for questions #5 and #6.
By Adeline C•
Feb 28, 2019
broken links
By Maytham A•
May 6, 2019
The material is largely links to wikipedia and industry reports which by now are aged. I have been reading more recent stuff from my linked in groups. The quizzes are poorly developed and there is no real industry interviews or unique content which for me brings a course to life and provides value added to just reading on the internet.
By Nayen V•
Jun 25, 2020
This course is not well made. The links are mostly just wiki pages and if not, are broken anyway. The quizes are very specific and the answers are sometimes wrong; the last one was almost impossible to pass. There is no communication on the forum from the course moderators with regards to any issues you may have. There are also many spelling and grammatical errors, which can make things hard to understand. I only gave this couse 2 stars because the videos are alright. I would say do not do this course, especially if you are paying money.
By Martin K•
Jun 20, 2020
This one was a big disappointment after the previous one. The material is mostly links to wikipedia and industry reports which by now are aged, or even non-existant. The quizzes are poorly developed, provide contradictory corrections, and there is no "real life" examples. The lectures are all read in the moment which makes the speaker sound weird and not clear when presenting points. The course would be much much better if they took a few minutes to review the stuff they upload and what they say.
By Claudia V A B•
Mar 15, 2019
the methodology with which the subjects are taught is boring. The topics are not taught at an interesting depth level, and there are many topics that are repeated again and again
By kunal b•
May 16, 2018
The course gave a great insight on importance and utility of Technology in Financial Services and how FinTech is the future for all.
By Daniel S•
Apr 4, 2018
I really enjoyed the course material, especially the final week where P2P Lending and Crowdfunding was extensively covered.
By Andreas S•
Aug 19, 2019
Not working Links, typos and wrong words in the texts
By Mustafa M•
Feb 16, 2021
It is a fantastic course to keep us on touch with modern styles of the financial services and the history of each.
Thanks a lot and appreciated for each part contributed to share the knowledge of the this industry
By Kingshuk G•
May 31, 2019
By Indrawan S•
Apr 23, 2019
By Sarvesh A•
Dec 1, 2019
For absolute beginners only
By Debdulal K•
Mar 5, 2018
A wide range of most important topics in banking and online payment platforms have been narrated in a very simple manner, which anyone even without work experience in a bank can understand clearly and apply the knowledge in the work place both to set strategy to combat the fort of banking portfolio as well as devise various customer-centric offerings. A fantastic course in deed. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone related to its development.
By Ahmad S A R•
Nov 20, 2020
A nice introduction to the fast-changing landscape and direction of Fintech in the last few years that made me go "Oh yeah, that's why!". Not too overwhelming, "snack-sized" and easy to understand. Appreciate the gradual flow of information with quizzes and assessments to test my understanding of the course.
By Nicolas B P•
Dec 1, 2020
Course is comprehensive, strong foundations for entrepreneurs searching for FinTech opportunities. Enjoy the course structure, brief class, lots of readings, references. As an opportunity, the course could recommend more reading either articles or books in order to get a deeper knowledge from the argument.
By kamal M E•
Jul 13, 2019
Very nice content however the instructors English is not good!!! I had to read the lectures scripts because of the bad English, some links in Week 4 are not working, some lectures end suddenly
All this course is amazing and added a lot to my knowledge
Thank you for the good effort!!!
By Abhijit J•
Jul 24, 2019
It is a comprehensive course which not only instructs on the basics of money and payments but is also updated with content on the latest developments and practices in the Fintech Industry to include Contactless Payment methods, Blockchain, P2P Funding and Crowdfunding.
By Tarrusson•
Apr 3, 2021
A super interesting training course providing a comprehensive overview of FinTech and challenges in the finance field. Very good level of knowledge delivered by Jonas and Stephen with many relevant articles related to the industry trends. I do recommand.
By Krupasindhu M•
Dec 29, 2020
This course is very informative and kindles our interest to seek more information. it is challenging and grips our attention. I just couldn't keep it away and do other work. thank you so much for bring this interest in me. :)
By Abdulaziz K•
Jun 14, 2020
Course was organized very accurately, everything is clear. But some reading articles cannot be found through the link (especially links in week 4), and some are a bit outdated. But overall, I had a GREAT EXPERIENCE!!!
By Erwin V•
Dec 14, 2018
Really good course, to the point and well structured. The feedback from peers in exercises is a bit disappointing at times as not everyone seems to be willing to invest the time to give constructive feedback.
By Yonghoon, P•
Mar 24, 2020
Greatly, course. FinTech system finding various sector, this one. In particular, I knew the regulatory related to FintTech system in individual countries.