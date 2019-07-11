BB
Feb 11, 2022
Elaborate and easy to understand the basic concepts in Fintech. Both the instructors are very good and explained in a way which is easy to understand.\n\nLooking foward to complete the certification.
May 24, 2020
Nice introductory course to FinTech. However, I do not recommend the course for learners without prior knowledge on financial instruments as the course may become technical from time-to-time.
Jul 11, 2019
I found the course interesting, but given from a strong US perspective in general.
Which is sometimes interesting, sometimes funny and sometimes annoying being a Dutch and an European citizen.
I cannot say its not objective or scientific, but the cultural background gives me a feeling of bias. I don't know if its inevitable, for Wharton being an American University, but a more international integral approach (which is something different than adding 'international' chapters) would work better for me. Whether it would make the course better I can't say.
Aug 31, 2019
Coursera is a global platform, however this course is extremely narrow-minded and US-focused.
Its not just about the content speaking about markets, regulations in the US and different states without even questioning if that is of interest to the global audience or providing any warning on the course page that it is a US-focused course. It is also about the sort of language the speakers choose - for example, on multiple occasions they divide the market into "US" and "International". This sort of language implies the speakers believe the US is a center of the world and local startups or companies in other countries are just falling under catch-all 'international'. Very insensitive and not recommended.
Jul 6, 2019
Maybe a bit too theoretical at times. The tests at the end of the lecture could be more focused on conceptual understanding and applications rather than the current quizzes focusing a lot on details but not on the big picture.
Mar 3, 2020
The first two weeks are a kind of Wikipedia.
The last two weeks are kind of reading the PPPPPPPPTTTTs.
Jan 4, 2020
The instructor Christopher Geczy's eyes are constantly looking at the scripts below the camera, he is literally reading scripts, rather than giving a lecture. The content is mostly showing data and statistics, rather than explaining how things work. The other instructor is alright.
Aug 12, 2019
I'll start by sayign that I took this course after 2 years away from a desk due to a stroke and my goal was to refresh and to see what I can and cannot still do. It achieved those objectives. Will it help me return to my career? I don't know yet but it's given me mroe confidence that the skills I've retained are still relevant.
Some of the material wasn't new to me but I've been in the finance industry for so long, way too long but there was some great content that made me re-evaluate my position.
I'm a product designer in alternative financial products and I'd never given much thought to the millenial perspective, until now. Understanding the shift in focus is critical for the future.
If you take a short course and come away having learnt something new that you can apply, then the course is a success. It did so for me.
Feb 17, 2020
Well paced, good coverage of emerging and existing technologies and regulatory frameworks, and discussion on emerging issues that provide opportunities for innovation and regulation
Jun 5, 2019
Provides a good intro to the FinTech space in general, but as a Millennial with a bit of advanced knowledge in cryptocurrencies and underlying cryptographic technologies, I would like to criticize the representation of Bitcoin (it is not a "Company") and the presented issues in regards to the usage of crypto currencies for financing of criminal activities which in my opinion is by no means a bigger regulatory issue than the usage of cash / legal tender, like the US Dollar.
Jul 23, 2019
Concise and informative overview of payment systems and regulatory perspectives on Financial Technology. Very introductory approach - no prior knowledge is required, nor is active research during the coursework. Poised several perspectives and detailed systems/structures that I had both never understood before, as well as detailing systems I had never been familiar with. Absolutely wonderful lessons!
It stands to mention that at a point in this course - in the fourth week, there is a reference to "Bitcoin" as a company. The instructor clearly understands Bitcoin is an asset, but a given example/case study displays "Bitcoin" as a company experiencing problems with using decentralized/anonymous assets to purchase illegal goods. This was presented in an embarrassingly biased format, completely ignoring any possible discussion of further regulation in decentralized asset classes/cryptocurrencies or any comparisons to FIAT.
Jul 5, 2019
Thanks to this course, providing the logic, systematic and data-convincing scopes to let novice know the fundamental knowledge of FinTech, I learnt a lot. Moreover, the methodology to analyze comprehensively and rationally is potentially passed to the learners, which is really helpful.
Oct 14, 2020
Excellent programme by Professor Christopher Geezy and Assistant Professor Natasha Sarin. Enjoyed the presentation. Right pace and informative. Highly recommend for non-practitioners.
Jun 22, 2019
This is a solid introductory of FinTech knowledge. I'm glad that I learned from the Masters on the trend, foundations, backing up by market-driven statistics that succesfully acco
Jun 30, 2019
My first course in Coursera and it did not disappoint! I recommend this FinTech course to anybody seek a quick yet detailed introduction to the world of FinTech! Thank you
Jun 19, 2019
Great Introductory courses. I was able to build concepts around FinTech & new Payment systems & regulatory needs. Thank you professors !!!!
May 5, 2020
A good high level overview. But too broad and not specific enough to have any use for anybody working in the FinTech industry. Too US focused. And many slides lacked labels, had errors etc.
Jun 29, 2019
Very useful dive into what fintech is and is not, the potential benefits globally, the potential risks, and the challenges of regulation within countries and between countires
Jul 7, 2019
clear and concise teachings lead to a quick understanding of the material presented. video length was great; never too long. visuals were easy to understand and interpret.
Nov 11, 2020
This course was a bit disappointing: from the title, one would guess that Fintech companies are the focus, whereas the bulk of the discussion is on pre-Fintech players (e.g. Visa/Mastercard instead of eWallet players). Additionally, I found the content to be very superficial in nature, with plenty of quotes and statistics, but little in the way of substantial insights into the industry. Finally, and perhaps inevitably, the content is mostly US-focused, thus making this course less relevant for a non-US audience (notwithstanding the importance of Fintech in, for instance, China, Australia, the EU and the UK).
Jun 10, 2021
Half the course doesn't talk about how people feel about FinTech. Or, it's just me feeling lost about what is being said and not being able to understand what Fintech is.
Dec 23, 2021
Course is outdated and barely relevant in todays world.
Feb 3, 2021
This was not a serious class. Very Disappointing.
Mar 30, 2020
very basic. No focussed knowledge on regulations
Sep 24, 2020
No certificate
Apr 19, 2020
This was my first Coursera course and I enjoyed learning and understanding some of the fintech trends, and how this topic is important now and will continue to be in the future. I graduated one year and a half ago with a BBA in finance and didn’t get the chance to take a Fintech intro class. I am glad I was able to take this course while in quarantine due to coronavirus to add knowledge and learn about a hot topic.
The course was helpful to understand the important role of millennials in the sector of Fintech and how fintech companies should pay attention to these demographic groups now and in the future. Also, the course gives a good explanation of the big picture of regulation and its challenges within fintech. In addition, the professors were clear and concise with their way of explaining each topic.
I would recommend this course for anyone who is interested in learning the introduction to Fintech and its trends.
Apr 30, 2020
This course exposes the history of Fintech whilst unraveling the foundation of Payments. It is insightful with many analogies and Fintech terminologies to learn. As an in-house counsel in the financial services sector, I have become acquainted with a number of algorithms and technical terms used in Fintech. The regulation of Fintech has been a concern for me. The analogies and examples of various attempts to regulate Fintechs as well as the comparative analysis offered in this course have enabled me comprehensively to analyze risks inherent in partnerships between structured organizations and emerging Fintechs, especially in Africa. This course has propelled me to hatch innovative ways of how Fintechs in Africa can be regulated.