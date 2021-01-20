Chevron Left
Consider the benefits and challenges of disruptive capital-raising technology. Advances in technology have both systematized and democratized consumers’ and business’ access to capital. In this course, you will explore the ways in which technology has transformed access to consumer credit and access to seed capital for business projects. You will examine disruptive technologies in credit scoring, raising capital through tokenization, and the evolution of crowdfunding for both debt and equity financing. You will also learn how to differentiate between crypto-based capital-raising models....

Top reviews

DA

Oct 15, 2020

Good course ... simple and enlightening.\n\nHowever, Wish it cover on current Fintech companies credit tech, coin offering & crowdfunding in USA, China etc. and what the innovations they are doing.

SH

May 12, 2021

I found this course to be very helpful in clarifying many concepts related\n\nCredit Tech, Coin Offerings, and Crowdfunding. Well worth the time invested.

By Rita E

Jan 20, 2021

The course content is rich. The instructors are knowledgeable about the subject matter. Andrew Wu made the learning experience better with his analogies and friendly disposition in dishing out the contents of each course. The assignment too always made one to go through the course for better understanding.

By Aaron T

Dec 6, 2020

Can't emphasise how much I love this course! It has taught me a lot about the difference between an ICO and an IPO. Not to mention, about BaaS as well. I also love how Mr.Andrew explains everything (from lending platforms [a.k.a P2P lending] to BaaS) in simple terms. He is like the Richard Feynman of FinTech!

By Saai R

Oct 11, 2020

I'll rate this one as the most important course in this specialization. A great one. Thanks for the insightful explanation of Credit Tech basics.

By Ch A S

Jul 27, 2020

Prefer prof. Andrew Wu over the other professor as the latter's teaching was very dry ma difficult to grasp.

By Glenn S

Nov 15, 2020

Very informative and concise even for beginners!

By ABHIJIT S

Apr 27, 2020

Good Day ,

By Deran H

Jun 12, 2020

A great course and a great specialization overall. Offers the right level of insight to a novice on the concepts around neobanks, lending platforms, ICOs and other crowd funding platform. It was a great learning experience.

By G P

Sep 13, 2021

I have a good time to study and get to know places to get funding for projects or startup businesses. This is all basic you need to know about

By sudha m

Jan 26, 2021

I learnt a lot via this course.

Thank you instructors and Michigan University for valuable education at affordable rate

By Scott M

Jul 11, 2020

This was my favorite course in the series. I am surprised more people have not tried it out.

By vishal c

May 22, 2020

An effective overview of the emerging technology and trends in the credit and lending space

By Anthony G

Apr 15, 2020

An effective overview of the emerging technology and trends in the credit and lending space

By ARVIND K S

Mar 24, 2020

Excellent course! Highly recommended for finance and tech professionals and students.

By Luis C M R

Apr 1, 2021

It was really good, I recommend it for people who want to know more about Fintech!

By Stephen G

Nov 18, 2021

E​xcellent course and instructor; very relavent, up to date and practical.

By Jose F P H

Sep 10, 2020

Un curso muy bien explicado por parte de los dos tutores, muchas gracias!

By Partha G

Jun 15, 2020

Very innovative and informative. I liked this course.

By Chan C F

Mar 29, 2020

Thank you, I learnt a lot from this course.

By SUPRIYA L

Jun 30, 2020

Simple language and comprehensive content.

By Omar U E D

Apr 25, 2020

I learned a lot. Material is really good.

By Igor K

Mar 10, 2021

Great course, ready for the next one!

By Denis S L

Sep 26, 2020

Give you the basics and it's updated

By archish a

Oct 11, 2021

Really nice course. Much learnings!

