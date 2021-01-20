DA
Oct 15, 2020
Good course ... simple and enlightening.\n\nHowever, Wish it cover on current Fintech companies credit tech, coin offering & crowdfunding in USA, China etc. and what the innovations they are doing.
SH
May 12, 2021
I found this course to be very helpful in clarifying many concepts related\n\nCredit Tech, Coin Offerings, and Crowdfunding. Well worth the time invested.
By Rita E•
Jan 20, 2021
The course content is rich. The instructors are knowledgeable about the subject matter. Andrew Wu made the learning experience better with his analogies and friendly disposition in dishing out the contents of each course. The assignment too always made one to go through the course for better understanding.
By Aaron T•
Dec 6, 2020
Can't emphasise how much I love this course! It has taught me a lot about the difference between an ICO and an IPO. Not to mention, about BaaS as well. I also love how Mr.Andrew explains everything (from lending platforms [a.k.a P2P lending] to BaaS) in simple terms. He is like the Richard Feynman of FinTech!
By Stephen H•
May 12, 2021
I found this course to be very helpful in clarifying many concepts related
Credit Tech, Coin Offerings, and Crowdfunding. Well worth the time invested.
By Saai R•
Oct 11, 2020
I'll rate this one as the most important course in this specialization. A great one. Thanks for the insightful explanation of Credit Tech basics.
By Ch A S•
Jul 27, 2020
Prefer prof. Andrew Wu over the other professor as the latter's teaching was very dry ma difficult to grasp.
By Glenn S•
Nov 15, 2020
Very informative and concise even for beginners!
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 27, 2020
Good Day ,
By Deran H•
Jun 12, 2020
A great course and a great specialization overall. Offers the right level of insight to a novice on the concepts around neobanks, lending platforms, ICOs and other crowd funding platform. It was a great learning experience.
By G P•
Sep 13, 2021
I have a good time to study and get to know places to get funding for projects or startup businesses. This is all basic you need to know about
By sudha m•
Jan 26, 2021
I learnt a lot via this course.
Thank you instructors and Michigan University for valuable education at affordable rate
By Scott M•
Jul 11, 2020
This was my favorite course in the series. I am surprised more people have not tried it out.
By vishal c•
May 22, 2020
An effective overview of the emerging technology and trends in the credit and lending space
By Anthony G•
Apr 15, 2020
By ARVIND K S•
Mar 24, 2020
Excellent course! Highly recommended for finance and tech professionals and students.
By Luis C M R•
Apr 1, 2021
It was really good, I recommend it for people who want to know more about Fintech!
By Stephen G•
Nov 18, 2021
Excellent course and instructor; very relavent, up to date and practical.
By Jose F P H•
Sep 10, 2020
Un curso muy bien explicado por parte de los dos tutores, muchas gracias!
By Partha G•
Jun 15, 2020
Very innovative and informative. I liked this course.
By Chan C F•
Mar 29, 2020
Thank you, I learnt a lot from this course.
By SUPRIYA L•
Jun 30, 2020
Simple language and comprehensive content.
By Omar U E D•
Apr 25, 2020
I learned a lot. Material is really good.
By Igor K•
Mar 10, 2021
Great course, ready for the next one!
By Denis S L•
Sep 26, 2020
Give you the basics and it's updated
By archish a•
Oct 11, 2021
Really nice course. Much learnings!