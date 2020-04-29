YW
May 15, 2021
The course is very innovative and informative! The professor is very good at explaining concepts and all knowledge is well-delivered with excellent and clear examples.
DD
Apr 29, 2020
The concepts are high level for who are not from financial background. But by going through the lectures more often you can learn the concepts.
By Ashish A•
Apr 29, 2020
The relevance of week 3 and 4 to Start-up financing was extremely limited. The course content could be improved significantly there.
By Daniel•
Mar 16, 2020
Great course! Helped a lot in preparation for a VC interview!
By AUGUSTIN B•
Apr 23, 2020
FICO scores is interesting but link with startup businesses is not very clear
By Alejandro B•
Apr 24, 2020
Very insightful, in terms of using new sources of founding for start-ups and to understand the distribution of shares, money in different series or in company exiting.
By Dhinesh A D•
Apr 30, 2020
The concepts are high level for who are not from financial background. But by going through the lectures more often you can learn the concepts.
By Mohamed D•
Jul 19, 2020
Excellent all around, particularly the section on crowdfunding and innovations in credit scoring!
By Ginger M•
May 27, 2020
Excellent discussions that are relevant to current market landscape.
By Alexander J•
Feb 2, 2021
Some valuable information in here. But I'm not sure if the title of this course is all that accurate. It is a little misleading to what is included in the course content. Still a decent course
By Ruben d J M•
Aug 23, 2020
Course material for the first two weeks was great. However, the material for weeks 3 and 4 was too much of a deep dive into research on crowdfunding and credit scores that may not be as relevant. Such material could have been summarized in one or two lessons instead of two weeks.
By Suyoung K•
Dec 15, 2020
First half of lectures were really good, but second half of lectures were not. Both Professors and Course materials are required to be enhanced. Furthermore, the second half lectures should consider the relation with the "Financing for Startup Biz."
By Manuel F S P•
May 28, 2020
Contente is great, I really learned a lot. However, in some cases info is ambiguous and unclear, specially on quiz
By Jurgen P•
Feb 22, 2021
First half is excellent, second half is deadly boring.
By Juliette D•
Jun 5, 2020
Week 1and 2 are very useful and insightful, I really learnt new skills. But week 3 and 4 have are very long and not relevant to startup financing, what a loss of time.
By Todd H•
Nov 20, 2020
I have no idea what digital footprints has to do with startup financing. But it was interesting.
By AC l•
Jul 20, 2021
Very informative. This course could give you a basic idea of how startups get finance. The FICO score and digital footprint studies in week four are interesting as well.
By Yun W•
May 16, 2021
The course is very innovative and informative! The professor is very good at explaining concepts and all knowledge is well-delivered with excellent and clear examples.
By Sebastián P•
Apr 21, 2020
It was a very productive course for me. I could understand all the material and videos and I hope I can use it for my professional life.
By Noha Z•
Nov 15, 2020
Very informative and back you up with proper qualifications for the the valuation landscape of the startups and new businesses
By Luis G I D•
Jul 14, 2020
Me pareció un curso excelente, muy buen material para aprender inclusive si no eres ciudadano de Estados Unidos
By Amal O A•
Apr 21, 2021
It is good course and importance for any one want to be entrepreneur and help perform best.
By Khadijo H M•
Apr 20, 2021
it a important course i have more information about business finsncing
By Mehmet Y•
May 18, 2020
Very insightful and to the the point & actual subjects covered .
By XAVIER A B C•
Sep 11, 2020
Excellent professors and content quality. Very satisfied!
By Oscar D•
Aug 4, 2020
Excellent course! Very informative!! I liked it a lot!
By Aishwarya.h•
Jul 2, 2020
Its very useful to us....i learn much in this course..