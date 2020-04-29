Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Financing for Startup Businesses by Duke University

About the Course

This course will teach you how to manage a startup’s financing strategy, where you will learn how to build capitalization tables (or “cap tables”) in Excel. Cap tables will help you explore different financing strategies for your startup company and determine which financing decisions are best for your entrepreneurial venture. You will also learn about innovations in the digital space that allow new ways to finance entrepreneurial ventures. These include different forms of crowdfunding, and alternative credit scoring mechanisms based on web-based data. This course concludes with a module featuring cutting edge research from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business on the financial technology industry. In this module, you will learn how financial technology companies are disrupting the credit scoring industry by developing new methods for credit scoring using consumers’ digital footprints. In addition, you will explore how financial technology platforms have introduced new, experimental forms of financing, such as crowdfunding....

YW

May 15, 2021

The course is very innovative and informative! The professor is very good at explaining concepts and all knowledge is well-delivered with excellent and clear examples.

DD

Apr 29, 2020

The concepts are high level for who are not from financial background. But by going through the lectures more often you can learn the concepts.

By Ashish A

Apr 29, 2020

The relevance of week 3 and 4 to Start-up financing was extremely limited. The course content could be improved significantly there.

By Daniel

Mar 16, 2020

Great course! Helped a lot in preparation for a VC interview!

By AUGUSTIN B

Apr 23, 2020

FICO scores is interesting but link with startup businesses is not very clear

By Alejandro B

Apr 24, 2020

Very insightful, in terms of using new sources of founding for start-ups and to understand the distribution of shares, money in different series or in company exiting.

By Dhinesh A D

By Mohamed D

Jul 19, 2020

Excellent all around, particularly the section on crowdfunding and innovations in credit scoring!

By Ginger M

May 27, 2020

Excellent discussions that are relevant to current market landscape.

By Alexander J

Feb 2, 2021

Some valuable information in here. But I'm not sure if the title of this course is all that accurate. It is a little misleading to what is included in the course content. Still a decent course

By Ruben d J M

Aug 23, 2020

Course material for the first two weeks was great. However, the material for weeks 3 and 4 was too much of a deep dive into research on crowdfunding and credit scores that may not be as relevant. Such material could have been summarized in one or two lessons instead of two weeks.

By Suyoung K

Dec 15, 2020

First half of lectures were really good, but second half of lectures were not. Both Professors and Course materials are required to be enhanced. Furthermore, the second half lectures should consider the relation with the "Financing for Startup Biz."

By Manuel F S P

May 28, 2020

Contente is great, I really learned a lot. However, in some cases info is ambiguous and unclear, specially on quiz

By Jurgen P

Feb 22, 2021

First half is excellent, second half is deadly boring.

By Juliette D

Jun 5, 2020

Week 1and 2 are very useful and insightful, I really learnt new skills. But week 3 and 4 have are very long and not relevant to startup financing, what a loss of time.

By Todd H

Nov 20, 2020

I have no idea what digital footprints has to do with startup financing. But it was interesting.

By AC l

Jul 20, 2021

Very informative. This course could give you a basic idea of how startups get finance. The FICO score and digital footprint studies in week four are interesting as well.

By Yun W

By Sebastián P

Apr 21, 2020

It was a very productive course for me. I could understand all the material and videos and I hope I can use it for my professional life.

By Noha Z

Nov 15, 2020

Very informative and back you up with proper qualifications for the the valuation landscape of the startups and new businesses

By Luis G I D

Jul 14, 2020

Me pareció un curso excelente, muy buen material para aprender inclusive si no eres ciudadano de Estados Unidos

By Amal O A

Apr 21, 2021

It is good course and importance for any one want to be entrepreneur and help perform best.

By Khadijo H M

Apr 20, 2021

it a important course i have more information about business finsncing

By Mehmet Y

May 18, 2020

Very insightful and to the the point & actual subjects covered .

By XAVIER A B C

Sep 11, 2020

Excellent professors and content quality. Very satisfied!

By Oscar D

Aug 4, 2020

Excellent course! Very informative!! I liked it a lot!

By Aishwarya.h

Jul 2, 2020

Its very useful to us....i learn much in this course..

