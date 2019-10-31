David T. Robinson is a Professor of Finance and the J. Rex Fuqua Distinguished Professor of International Management at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He is an internationally recognized expert in the fields of private equity, venture capital and entrepreneurial finance. His work has appeared in leading academic journals in finance and economics and has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, and The Economist. Professor Robinson is a scientific advisor to the Swedish House of Finance in Stockholm, Sweden, the Private Equity Research Council, the Private Capital Research Institute, as well as a number of private equity firms and technology startups. He is the former Vice Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Private Capital. He earned his PhD and MBA degrees at the University of Chicago, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an honorary doctorate from the Stockholm School of Economics. Prior to joining Duke University he was a Professor of Finance and Economics at Columbia University.