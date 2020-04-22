About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Valuation (Finance)
  • Startup Company
  • Cash Flow Analysis
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Finance
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

The Basics of Valuation

5 videos (Total 47 min)
Building your First Excel Valuation Model

10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

Valuation of High-growth Startups

4 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

Venture Capital Overview

9 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
4

Week 4

Angel Investor Overview

5 videos (Total 18 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STARTUP VALUATION METHODS

About the Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation Specialization

Entrepreneurial Finance: Strategy and Innovation

