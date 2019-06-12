About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Discounted Cash Flow
  • Enterprise Value
  • Bond Valuation
  • Present Value
Course 1 of 5 in the
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Time Value of Money (1)

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Time Value of Money (2)

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Approach (1)

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Approach (2)

2 hours to complete
About the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization

Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups

