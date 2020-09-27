About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 5 in the
Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Valuation Based on Comparable Firms

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Pre & Post-money valuation

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Financial Statements

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cash Flow

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

