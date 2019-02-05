TS
Sep 25, 2019
Some discrepancies in final case but overall a good course. Learnt a lot! Thanks to Yonsei University.
AT
Oct 21, 2018
Very useful to understanding the valuation using multiple approach
By Jevin T J Y•
Feb 5, 2019
Would love to know the right answer sometimes even though I passed
By Tony J D•
Feb 12, 2018
very frustrating quizzes....If you get one number wrong, it completely throws off the rest of the calculations
By Himanshu P•
Nov 11, 2016
too many grading errors.
By Andreas T•
Oct 22, 2018
Very useful to understanding the valuation using multiple approach
By Ramy G•
Oct 18, 2017
The quizz and exercices have a lot of weird problems. Way of asking the question, approximation of the result, contradictory initial datas... It needs to be reviewed
By Riccardo R•
Sep 11, 2019
4 stars because you absolutely need to adjust the evaluating system, it's a nightmare to guess what figure it wants to move on.
By Julian V•
Apr 27, 2019
Provide some nice templates and follow-up. Could be clearer and assessments are frustrating because of the rounding and issue with correct answer been assessed negatively leading to great loss of time.
Theory could be sometimes supplied as "here is the approached" first rather than an example to get us to understand the approach
By Brian T•
Aug 1, 2017
Good for financial statements but weak on overall startup valuations in the absence of years of financial statements
By Scott S•
Aug 12, 2019
In the final Case Study, there are key mistakes that Yonsei hasn't bothered to cleanup. I guess they figure it's better for you to waste your time sifting through the discussion boards, where they further compund the problem with more bad information, then it is for them to waste their time getting rid of the errors that they have repeatedly been made aware of.
By Carlos D G S•
Jul 9, 2020
One of the most frustrating online course I've ever taken. With all due respect, answers should be multiple option, it's ridiculous having students guess every single answer because they change the rounding in every question. Sometimes it's really hard to say if error lies in a miscalculation or in rounding. The course itself is great, but if you're interested in getting the certificate with a good grade, you will have to invest a lot of time (not learning but struggling with the answers).
By Anand R•
Apr 11, 2018
This course is more advanced compared to the previous one - Valuation for Startups Using Discounted Cash Flow. There are a lot more theoretical concepts and examples that are covered in this course and I really enjoyed the lectures and the quizzes. The instructor is quite clear and the 1 or 2 instances where something was not clear, or when a concept needed clarification, the teaching staff were quite prompt with responding. I am quite satisfied with this course and would recommend it to someone looking to earn the Specialization in " Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups". Two thumbs up!
By Ryan W•
Feb 6, 2020
Excellent course! I earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance four years ago and wanted to take this course to review essential college level finance concepts and learn how to approach the valuation of startups. After completing this course, I feel ready to apply multiple analysis, venture capital financing concepts, financial statement analysis, and cash flow concepts to my professional development. The professor clearly explains the material with great examples and slides. Quizzes and tests appropriately reinforced what I learned. Highly recommend to all! Thanks Yonsei University!
By Simone S•
Dec 4, 2016
The course is simple and perfectly self contained. It is excellent as a primer on the topic or to refresh old knowledge. The examples are clear and so is the language. Of course it does not address in full the complexity and the ramifications of this approach.
By Carlos J B M•
Apr 25, 2019
WOW! A very challenging and interesting course. Easy to read and understand. Also great exercises to practice everything you learned.
By Fiona H•
Jun 1, 2017
Very clear overall at a pace I (non-financial savvy) can accept. But hope to solution to all questions in the future.
By Tejas S•
Sep 26, 2019
Some discrepancies in final case but overall a good course. Learnt a lot! Thanks to Yonsei University.
By huiming z•
Sep 3, 2018
great course to get the basic valuation applications.
By TREVORS C•
Sep 4, 2019
great content
By Kelvin s•
May 27, 2020
While materials prepared are easy to understand and rather simplified, however sometimes the terms used in between lessons are inconsistent but it is still alright. Biggest issue is with the quiz, when to round off and when to keep the actual values. Since excel is used, rounding off would mean using round(). However the instructions given tend to be stated like this, 'please round off to 2dp and present as percent'. Excel calculate it as decimal first before it transform into percentage. Hence, either state as 'Present as percentage then round off to 2dp' or 'round off to 4dp as of the round() and present as percentage thereafter.'
By Omaet V•
Sep 27, 2020
The course is great. There seem to be mistakes in the final exam. I'd recommend referring to the week 5 forum to look for help.
By Iann A D V•
Jan 8, 2021
Improve the grammar used on the course
By ANUPAMA R•
Jun 7, 2020
The course could have been simplified a little bit and more solved problems could have been given as additional material
By Lukáš K•
Oct 23, 2016
Very basic content, the content in this 5-week course accounts for similar volume as only one week in courses from other universities.