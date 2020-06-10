In the previous two courses, you have learned how to value startups using the discounted cash flow method and multiple methods. However, you have not learned how to estimate cash flows or earnings of startups. In this course, you are going to learn the concepts and usage of financial ratios. Using financial ratios such as profitability, liquidity, leverage, efficiency, and growth, you can tell financial health of a startup. Profitability ratios measure how profitable a firm is by looking at ROS, ROA, and ROE. Liquidity ratios measure how quickly a firm turns assets into cash to pay-off short-term liability and they include Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio. Leverage ratios measure how much long-term debt a firm has relative to its assets or equity. Efficiency ratios measure how efficiently a firm utilizes its assets. It is like a physical exam for humans and you can tell the fiscal status of a startup using financial ratios. You can also develop pro forma financial statement using financial ratios. Using pro forma financial statement, you can tell future financial status of a startup as well as cash flows. In addition, using information from pro forma statement and valuation methods, you can do the valuation of a startup.
This course is part of the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Financial Ratio Analysis
Financial statements contains a huge amount of information. Thus, financial ratios are used broadly to condense them into a convenient form. In this module, you will learn several key financial ratios that are widely used in company valuation. You can also understand the limitations of financial ratio analysis.
Long-term Financial Planning
In this week, you will learn how to make financial planning. In other words, you will examine what the firm can accomplish by developing a long-term financial plan. Moreover, you are going to learn how much financing the firm will need to support the predicted sales growth, which called the percentage of sales approach.
Pro Forma Statements
In this week, you will construct pro-forma statements, financial ratios and free cash flow using Samsung Electronics historical financial statements. You will use real case for generating pro-forma statements and financial ratios. In addition, you will can estimate external financing needed using Yonsei Corporation case.
Planning for Growth at Ysom Inc.
This week will have two parts. First part will be spent on a short wrap up video or materials. Second part will be peer reviews. You will see Ysom Inc. again. You will design pro forma financial statements (Balance sheet, Income statement, Cash flow statement) and calculate financial ratios, EFN.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.56%
- 4 stars18.62%
- 3 stars6.86%
- 1 star2.94%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FOR STARTUPS
Very interesting course. I enjoyed answering the quizzes. You'll be able to learn a lot especially with financial ratios and their application.
Really good course for those who are just a beginner to understand the concept of financial analysis and also for those who wants recall the topics for continues improvement.
About the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
The Startup Valuation and Financial Analysis Specialization teaches two of the most often used methods to find the value of a startup. You’ll learn how to find the value of founder’s ownership before and after additional funding, how to read financial statements and make pro-forma statements, and how to determine the financial health and status of a startup and estimate future earnings and value. You’ll then use various investment criteria, such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Individual Rate of Return (IRR), to make a decision about whether and where to invest your money.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.