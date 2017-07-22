In the previous course, you learned financial statement analysis and how to make estimate of future financial status. In this course, you are going to learn capital budgeting. That is, how to make an investment decision. You would like to select the best project among various projects you can take. Then, you need to know the criteria. In this course, you are going to learn investment decision criteria such as NPV and IRR, which are most popular decision rules. Using financial analysis and discounted cash flow method, you can make pro forma financial statement and estimate project cash flows. Then, you apply investment criteria to determine whether to invest or not. After learning how to apply NPV and IRR method to investment decision, you are going to learn how to evaluate NPV estimate and scenario, what-if analyses and break-even analysis. In addition to NPV and IRR, you are going to learn Payback period method and Profitability method to determine whether to invest or not when there is a political risk or capital rationing.
This course is part of the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Capital Budgeting techniques
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding whether to undertake an investment project. In this module, you will study the three most popular capital budgeting techniques in practice: Net present value (NPV), Payback period, and Internal rate of return (IRR).
Project Analysis
In this module, you will learn how to estimate project cash flows using Excel. Overall, project cash flow analysis is similar to firm-level cash flow analysis. However, there also exist some unique features of a project cash flow analysis, which requires us to study the project cash flow principles.
Issues in Capital Budgeting
Sometimes you have to evaluate multiple projects at a time. In this module, you will learn how to choose the best project among multiple projects. We will also discuss various important issues in NPV and IRR techniques. Finally, we discuss the fundamental principle in choosing the discount rate.
Real Options in Business Projects
We continue to study analyzing business projects, but the difference in this module is that now we consider the value of "real options" embedded in the project. You will learn how to estimate the project's value by using the decision tree approach or the Black-Scholes option pricing model.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.63%
- 4 stars13.15%
- 3 stars6.57%
- 1 star2.63%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLYING INVESTMENT DECISION RULES FOR STARTUPS
Course was a lot cleaner, as far as mistakes in the quizzes / tests than the previous three courses; accordingly, I was able to focus on the material and get done a lot faster. Good course.
All things are explained in a well manner..!! Helped a LOT..!
About the Valuation and Financial Analysis For Startups Specialization
The Startup Valuation and Financial Analysis Specialization teaches two of the most often used methods to find the value of a startup. You’ll learn how to find the value of founder’s ownership before and after additional funding, how to read financial statements and make pro-forma statements, and how to determine the financial health and status of a startup and estimate future earnings and value. You’ll then use various investment criteria, such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Individual Rate of Return (IRR), to make a decision about whether and where to invest your money.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.