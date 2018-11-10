Chevron Left
Applying Investment Decision Rules for Startups by Yonsei University

In the previous course, you learned financial statement analysis and how to make estimate of future financial status. In this course, you are going to learn capital budgeting. That is, how to make an investment decision. You would like to select the best project among various projects you can take. Then, you need to know the criteria. In this course, you are going to learn investment decision criteria such as NPV and IRR, which are most popular decision rules. Using financial analysis and discounted cash flow method, you can make pro forma financial statement and estimate project cash flows. Then, you apply investment criteria to determine whether to invest or not. After learning how to apply NPV and IRR method to investment decision, you are going to learn how to evaluate NPV estimate and scenario, what-if analyses and break-even analysis. In addition to NPV and IRR, you are going to learn Payback period method and Profitability method to determine whether to invest or not when there is a political risk or capital rationing....
By Yulia S

Nov 10, 2018

Thank you for the course! Really clear, understandable explanations with great examples, allowing to understand the material immediately when learning. One more great thing is that all the lessons given are available for downloading, and there is no need to take notes while listening.

By Omodiaogbe S

Feb 6, 2017

Great course on the financial side of startups. The course is well structured and presented in a logical order. The course is highly recommended for those that want to know the financial aspect of entrepreneurship

By Lawrence C T P

Oct 22, 2020

Very Challenging but insightful and useful

By Okaome S M

Jan 3, 2020

A her nice course

By Scott S

Aug 22, 2019

Course was a lot cleaner, as far as mistakes in the quizzes / tests than the previous three courses; accordingly, I was able to focus on the material and get done a lot faster. Good course.

By Sunil K

Jul 23, 2017

All things are explained in a well manner..!! Helped a LOT..!

By ANUPAMA R

Jun 12, 2020

How to evaluate projects was well taught

By Muhammad A N

Jul 21, 2020

It is a good course with in-depth knowledge acquired. It would be great to have the solution after you get the certificate of the questions that you did not get right. Knowing the correct calculation is also part of the learning process.

By Ivanov K

Jul 13, 2017

The course is too theoretical and can’t be used in a real life decision making.

By madhusudhan J

Apr 22, 2020

good course but only excel skills i want more business stragy

