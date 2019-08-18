Chevron Left
Financial Analysis for Startups by Yonsei University

4.6
stars
101 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In the previous two courses, you have learned how to value startups using the discounted cash flow method and multiple methods. However, you have not learned how to estimate cash flows or earnings of startups. In this course, you are going to learn the concepts and usage of financial ratios. Using financial ratios such as profitability, liquidity, leverage, efficiency, and growth, you can tell financial health of a startup. Profitability ratios measure how profitable a firm is by looking at ROS, ROA, and ROE. Liquidity ratios measure how quickly a firm turns assets into cash to pay-off short-term liability and they include Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio. Leverage ratios measure how much long-term debt a firm has relative to its assets or equity. Efficiency ratios measure how efficiently a firm utilizes its assets. It is like a physical exam for humans and you can tell the fiscal status of a startup using financial ratios. You can also develop pro forma financial statement using financial ratios. Using pro forma financial statement, you can tell future financial status of a startup as well as cash flows. In addition, using information from pro forma statement and valuation methods, you can do the valuation of a startup....

Top reviews

S

Jun 10, 2020

Really good course for those who are just a beginner to understand the concept of financial analysis and also for those who wants recall the topics for continues improvement.

CD

Apr 28, 2020

Very interesting course. I enjoyed answering the quizzes. You'll be able to learn a lot especially with financial ratios and their application.

By Mustafa ِ

Aug 18, 2019

Hi,

I would like to thanks Coursera, Yonsei University and the instructor for this magnificent course.

I hope they could add how to calculate WACC, discount rate, Market Value ratio.

some explanation of why he calculates the interest rate for 2015 for a half-year

and why he calculated the Depreciation for the previous year.

I recommend this course for every financial manager and chief accountant.

again thanks a lot Coursera for helping and supporting me.

By Ryan W

Feb 10, 2020

This course builds on the material from the prior class towards the goal of building a pro-forma balance sheet and income statement. It begins with an excellent comprehensive review of financial ratios and moves into a look at the percentage of sales approach to pro-forma creation along with the ideas of internal and sustainable growth rate. Highly recommend!

By Dileep R

Jun 4, 2020

Hi Every one, Special thanks to Yonsei University and entire team

I totally enjoyed & learnt a lot with comfortable virtual sessions. Beautiful course for all Finance Students to take this course. I am to introduce and recommend this course to others. Glad to attend this course.

By suman n

Jun 11, 2020

Really good course for those who are just a beginner to understand the concept of financial analysis and also for those who wants recall the topics for continues improvement.

By Clarice A D D

Apr 29, 2020

Very interesting course. I enjoyed answering the quizzes. You'll be able to learn a lot especially with financial ratios and their application.

By RODRIGO E P M

Sep 18, 2020

An excellent course. Highly recommended.

By Amira A N

Dec 7, 2021

That was useful and great course

By GOWTHAM V

Aug 23, 2020

Good learning for future studies

By TREVORS C

Sep 4, 2019

great course and examples

By Mahalakshmi.S

Sep 24, 2020

Very usefull

By Maram A

Dec 12, 2021

Great Job

By Gayathri. T

Aug 21, 2020

Useful

By RAGAVENDIRAN J

Sep 22, 2020

Goood

By KAVIN B T

Oct 2, 2020

Nice

By ANUPAMA R

Jun 12, 2020

The course was simple and easy

By ANWAR H

Sep 23, 2020

Useful

By RAJESH S

Oct 2, 2020

Good

By Arunkarthik T

Aug 19, 2020

Good

By SARANYA M

Oct 3, 2020

My quizzes are not opened... So I feel dissapointed. ..kindly please open my quizzes by the instructor....

By Scott S

Aug 14, 2019

There's no excuse for the constant errors in the quizzes, the excuses the staff makes in the discussion boards for those errors, and the refusal to fix the errors that are years old. If you want to waste a lot of time second guessing yourself and rummaging through discussion boards, instead of learning, then this is the course, and specialization, for you.

