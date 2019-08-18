S
Jun 10, 2020
Really good course for those who are just a beginner to understand the concept of financial analysis and also for those who wants recall the topics for continues improvement.
CD
Apr 28, 2020
Very interesting course. I enjoyed answering the quizzes. You'll be able to learn a lot especially with financial ratios and their application.
By Mustafa ِ•
Aug 18, 2019
Hi,
I would like to thanks Coursera, Yonsei University and the instructor for this magnificent course.
I hope they could add how to calculate WACC, discount rate, Market Value ratio.
some explanation of why he calculates the interest rate for 2015 for a half-year
and why he calculated the Depreciation for the previous year.
I recommend this course for every financial manager and chief accountant.
again thanks a lot Coursera for helping and supporting me.
By Ryan W•
Feb 10, 2020
This course builds on the material from the prior class towards the goal of building a pro-forma balance sheet and income statement. It begins with an excellent comprehensive review of financial ratios and moves into a look at the percentage of sales approach to pro-forma creation along with the ideas of internal and sustainable growth rate. Highly recommend!
By Dileep R•
Jun 4, 2020
Hi Every one, Special thanks to Yonsei University and entire team
I totally enjoyed & learnt a lot with comfortable virtual sessions. Beautiful course for all Finance Students to take this course. I am to introduce and recommend this course to others. Glad to attend this course.
By suman n•
Jun 11, 2020
By Clarice A D D•
Apr 29, 2020
By RODRIGO E P M•
Sep 18, 2020
An excellent course. Highly recommended.
By Amira A N•
Dec 7, 2021
That was useful and great course
By GOWTHAM V•
Aug 23, 2020
Good learning for future studies
By TREVORS C•
Sep 4, 2019
great course and examples
By Mahalakshmi.S•
Sep 24, 2020
Very usefull
By Maram A•
Dec 12, 2021
Great Job
By Gayathri. T•
Aug 21, 2020
Useful
By RAGAVENDIRAN J•
Sep 22, 2020
Goood
By KAVIN B T•
Oct 2, 2020
Nice
By ANUPAMA R•
Jun 12, 2020
The course was simple and easy
By ANWAR H•
Sep 23, 2020
Useful
By RAJESH S•
Oct 2, 2020
Good
By Arunkarthik T•
Aug 19, 2020
Good
By SARANYA M•
Oct 3, 2020
My quizzes are not opened... So I feel dissapointed. ..kindly please open my quizzes by the instructor....
By Scott S•
Aug 14, 2019
There's no excuse for the constant errors in the quizzes, the excuses the staff makes in the discussion boards for those errors, and the refusal to fix the errors that are years old. If you want to waste a lot of time second guessing yourself and rummaging through discussion boards, instead of learning, then this is the course, and specialization, for you.