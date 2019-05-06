MM
Feb 12, 2020
This course has helped me in Understanding new Concepts which will be very helpful in my future Carrier. I will be thankful to Coursera to give me this great opportunity for learning.\n\nThank You
BM
Apr 25, 2020
Very helpfull. I wanted to make a business plan of a real estate investment and this course taught be how to use the discounted cashflow method and I applied it to the business plan.
By Shruti V•
May 5, 2019
The course is very good if you need to understand how excel works in valuation per se. However, course title "Valuation for Startups using DCF" and the course don't go hand in hand. There is absolutely nothing here that speaks of how to specifically use DCF in the valuation of a startup. I was expecting more examples on these lines given the title of the course.
By Jordan C•
Mar 7, 2018
Quiz questions were difficult considering the 3 attempt limit. Explanations for the solutions to questions are certainly needed and is lacking in the course currently. Personally, I still don't know what the terminal value was for the mini quiz and how to calculate in that particular example. A solution template for all the quizzes would be helpful.
By Matteo B•
Dec 28, 2017
Some questions in the quiz might be expressed in a more clear way. But overall interesting and helpful to refresh some university studies!
By Yathish R•
Jan 9, 2022
This is a very vague course.
concepts are not explained clearly and are not arranged in a proper manner.
By Anand R•
Apr 8, 2018
Lectures are clear. The quizzes are also OK, but I think rounding off instructions need to be made clearer in order to quickly move through the evaluation assignments. One possibility is a slight language barrier between instructors' team (Korean) and an English speaking audience. But this did not deter me from making quick progress through this course. Most of the slideshow and lecture material is clear and any clarifications that are sought are answered within 24-48 hours latest. I am quite satisfied with this course and I would recommend it for beginners in this subject area.
By saurabh k•
May 1, 2019
The course is structured appropriately and progresses well by explaining examples. The problems and examples are quite good. Overall a five star rating!
However, it progresses fast and only sticks to excel based computing without illuminating on the fundamental concepts much. If not taught through the formulae based computing , this course would be difficult for complete beginners.
By Manas G•
Feb 28, 2018
It is the best course i am ever doing in my life in coursera.Its leveraging my skills to how value a company whether its a startup or a established Company.There are actually various methods of valuing a company whether its a DCF or WACC Method. The course also helps to do valuations in The EXCEL Also wit full swing.
By Somya L•
Jun 9, 2021
The course was quite informative and well- paced. What I liked the most about this course is the level of questions in the final quiz. The questions covered in the final quiz were all application- based and required in- depth knowledge of the topics covered in the modules.
By adu k s•
Oct 22, 2016
This Course is very interesting and very practical. I saw the reality of theories in the Mini Case where PV of Total FCF is equal to Enterprise Value in an all equity firm...
I have been challenged, i Have learned new things and i will made a difference
By Nicholas J C•
Dec 10, 2019
Loved this course. I came in not knowing enough about Discounted Cash Flow and towards the end of the course, I found it easy to understand. Very simple explanations, great examples and a good practical approach to help learn.
By Meghansh M•
Feb 13, 2020
By Bernardo M•
Apr 26, 2020
By Carlos J B M•
Apr 29, 2019
Amazing how easy the teacher explains financial concepts that helps you through the entire specialization and to successfully do valuations using discounted cash flows.
By Marcel M d A P•
Dec 2, 2017
The only thing that was missing was a more detailed explanation about the format of the typed answers in the quizes. Apart from that the course is a great introduction.
By Dayanand K•
Nov 10, 2018
Loved the course! The quizzes and cases really test your knowledge and make sure you understood the concepts and not just theoretically but practically
By ACOSTA C L P•
Mar 23, 2021
It is an excellent course, in which you can review and strengthen your knowledge. The methodology and the handling of the quizzes is excellent.
By Víctor D•
Mar 8, 2021
Muy interesante, material de calidad y para auto aprender, encontre la zona del foro muy interesante para resolver dudas, lo recomendaria.
By Meenakshi S•
Jun 4, 2017
To the point, well-explained, perfectly building up to reveal in few hrs how to compute Enterprise value....Just what I was looking for.
By ANUPAMA R•
Jun 3, 2020
This course sets the foundation for valuation very well. Even a person with zero prior knowledge will be able to understand this.
By Lidiya N•
May 18, 2019
The teacher is really great, honestly, he made more sense than my finance teacher and I completed my bachelors in finance.
By Carmen M•
Jun 13, 2019
Very useful, easy to follow, easy to understand, practical examples, perfect course for a beginners in valuation analysis
By Zia•
Apr 15, 2018
Worth it.
Simple & easy to understand
Minor Issues existed in the Final test which needed some clrification
By Dane S M•
Jun 2, 2020
Very straightforward course with helpful template for evaluating simple cashflows.
By Aibar U•
Sep 27, 2021
One of the hardest courses I've taken so far, but it worths it!
By Paula C B M•
Jul 10, 2020
Excelente, me encanto la metodologia y la persona que explica.