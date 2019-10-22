Manuel Adelino is an Associate Professor of Finance at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He conducts research on household finance, corporate finance and real estate finance. His current work focuses on the effect of access to collateral on new business creation and on the effects of the supply of mortgage credit on house prices. He has received a Ph.D. in Financial Economics from MIT Sloan School of Management. Before MIT he worked in the Lisbon office of McKinsey as a Business Analyst