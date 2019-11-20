Chevron Left
This course is for aspiring or active entrepreneurs who wants to understand how to secure funding for their company. This course will demystify key financing concepts to give entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs a guide to secure funding. Examine the many financing options available to get your new venture funded. Learn the basics of finance, valuations, dilution and non-dilutive funding sources. Understand capital structure for new ventures, term sheets and how to negotiate them, and the differences between early-stage versus later-stage financing. Develop an understanding of how to develop winning investor pitches, who and when to pitch, how to avoid common mistakes that limit the effectiveness of the pitch, and how to ‘get to the close’. Key questions answered within the course include: * When to raise outside capital? * What kind of investors invest by stage and where to find them? * What are your fundraising options? * What are the key components of the term sheet? * How to perform company valuations? * How to pitch to investors? * What techniques help the entrepreneur ‘get to the close’? With this course, students experience a sampling of the ideas and techniques explored in the University of Maryland's master's degree in technology entrepreneurship, an innovative 100% online program. Learn more at http://mte.umd.edu/landing....

CO

Jun 5, 2020

The module was very deep and delivered by an aptly equipped lecturer. As an Entrepreneur it gives clear perspectives on where I should be focusing to effectively raise funding for my venture.

MM

May 9, 2016

I learned a lot about the finances of a startup, how to create a balance sheet, raise fund, evaluate a company, allocate stocks, etc...\n\nI highly recommend this course

By Todd W I

Nov 20, 2019

This course is quick and easy. IMPORTANT: No information is updated after 2014. All data is from years before that. Contacting the teacher's assistant doesn't work. That's fine since the basics I was refreshing myself on are still the same. I bet there's more up-to-date classes out there and the current trends that are mentioned in this course are very out dated at this point. Also, there are quizzes at the end of each "week", but the second quiz you can write whatever you want in the answer boxes and they'll mark you as 100%. Use this course for the basic information, but you won't be an expert in current new venture funding by taking this course alone.

By Sai K T

Apr 4, 2016

A very good course. It gives a very good insights into the finance required for start-ups. This course is a must for all the future entrepreneurs.

By Guruji

Apr 14, 2016

I am having a good time learning about new concepts & reading from the resources provided in the courses.

By Katherine K

Mar 16, 2020

Great course directed to entrepreneurs that provides you the nuts and bolts of venture capital funding. It is a very useful course for those in the process of establishing their own startup with step-by-step guides, first-hand experience presentations from entrepreneurs, lawyers, and venture capitalists, and additional helpful readings that augment the core course content.

By Monica D A

Dec 19, 2016

Learned some valuable lessons while taking this class, and was able to form my strategy and get my documents on the right path. I'd recommend it to all startup entrepreneurs. It's helped me.

It's not going to do your job for you, but it will give you direction and focus.

Thumbs up!

By Christopher E O

Jun 6, 2020

The module was very deep and delivered by an aptly equipped lecturer. As an Entrepreneur it gives clear perspectives on where I should be focusing to effectively raise funding for my venture.

By Kasuntha M

Jan 30, 2021

Great course to learn about Startup Funding for Entrepreneurs. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

By Guillermo D G

Feb 6, 2019

This is a great course that I recommend for any person who wanted to learn the basis how to create an Startup and their funding process

By Motti S

Mar 20, 2017

Outstanding. An excellent mix of reading and videos. Gave me professional, technical skills in the esoteric field of entrepreneurship.

By Moureen C

Aug 11, 2017

There's so much I learnt that I total had no idea...I highly recommend this course for everyone who loves entrepreneurship

By Gideon A

Nov 21, 2020

Module 3 has been the most challenging for me but I have gained a lot of knowledge on for to get finance for my start-up.

By Bharatagraj S

Jun 27, 2017

Very detailed explanation of financial jargon. Also discussion of tricky situations. Good suggestions and references.

By Jonathan J

Mar 5, 2016

The lectures were very useful and very clear. I learned a lot from this course. Thank you Prof. Pratt and Coursera.

By Lily

Mar 29, 2017

very useful and inspiring! best of the whole specialization! the point is that the sound effect is sooooo poor.

By Owojaiye o s

May 14, 2019

wonderful course.. it truly helped to redirect my thoughts with changing realities and business dynamics

By Jose L O

Feb 25, 2016

Very interesting. Thanks to this course, now I know the fundamentals of how the VC world works.

By Yannick R K T

Oct 11, 2016

Exactly what I needed to help me start.. knowing what I know now.. I feel unstoppable!

By Nair S

Jul 28, 2019

This course gives you valuable information on how to raise funds for your startup!

By Carlos M

Jul 19, 2017

Great for beginners, also good as a.refresher for people with some experience

By Mark V

Jul 21, 2018

Highly recommended for anyone who is thinking of starting their own venture!

By Monday M s

Oct 6, 2021

The best course on venture finance out there. So apt and very practical

By Nitish G

Jan 4, 2016

Excellent course and most importantly - to the point information.

By Michael D

Jan 30, 2016

Perfect content for understanding the topic. Clear and concise.

By pablo o

Feb 25, 2016

Loved the course and all supporting material! Congratulations!

By Gagan B

Feb 27, 2017

Very good summary intro course with excellent practical tips.

