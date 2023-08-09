Amazon Web Services
Serverless Architectures on AWS
Amazon Web Services

Serverless Architectures on AWS

This course is part of Developing Applications on AWS Specialization

Taught in English

Morgan Willis
Russell Sayers
Seph Robinson

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Developing Applications on AWS Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

This week, you explore tools and practices that can help you automate tasks that you do in AWS. First, you learn about AWS CloudFormation so you can automate the creation of your infrastructure. Then, you learn about the AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM). AWS SAM is an extension of CloudFormation you can use to automate both the infrastructure and packaging of your application. You also explore the use of Amazon Cognito for user sign-up and sign-in in an API-based application.

You start this week with an introduction to event-driven architectures (EDAs). You learn about AWS services that you can use for messaging, such as Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS), and Amazon EventBridge. Finally, you explore how to use AWS Step Functions to help you build applications that implement a workflow.

Instructors

Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Amazon Web Services
24 Courses

