A modern software engineer knows how to use the benefits of managed services from Amazon Web Services to reduce the coding needed to get a project across the line. There’s a lot of code you really don’t need to write when you can use a managed service for your applications. Less code means less tests, less bugs, and quicker delivery.
Serverless Architectures on AWS
This course is part of Developing Applications on AWS Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course
This week, you explore tools and practices that can help you automate tasks that you do in AWS. First, you learn about AWS CloudFormation so you can automate the creation of your infrastructure. Then, you learn about the AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM). AWS SAM is an extension of CloudFormation you can use to automate both the infrastructure and packaging of your application. You also explore the use of Amazon Cognito for user sign-up and sign-in in an API-based application.
You start this week with an introduction to event-driven architectures (EDAs). You learn about AWS services that you can use for messaging, such as Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS), and Amazon EventBridge. Finally, you explore how to use AWS Step Functions to help you build applications that implement a workflow.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.