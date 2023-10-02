Vanderbilt University
Scalable Microservices for Developers Specialization
Vanderbilt University

Scalable Microservices for Developers Specialization

Become a Microservices Expert. Learn strategies and architectures for building scalable microservices with Java Spring

Taught in English

Dr. Jules White
Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt

Instructors: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(11 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Vanderbilt University
Specialization - 3 course series

Building HTTP APIs with Spring

Course 110 hours4.5 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

Microservice Architectures

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

Functional Programming with Java and Threads

Course 318 hours

What you'll learn

  • Be fluent in the use of modern Java object-oriented and functional programming mechanisms, particularly as they pertain to multi-threaded programs.

  • Know where to find additional sources of information on how to program multi-threaded Java object-oriented and functional programs.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Programming Principles
Category: multi-threading
Category: Java Programming
Category: Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Category: Functional Programming

Instructors

Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt
Vanderbilt University
10 Courses259,909 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

