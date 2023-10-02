Master the art of building scalable and efficient microservices using Java and the Spring framework in this Coursera specialization. Dive deep into the intricacies of Spring Boot and Spring Cloud, equipping yourself with the skills to design, develop, and deploy robust microservices applications.
Applied Learning Project
In hands-on programming assignments, learners will architect and code Spring microservices on cloud platforms, tackling real-world challenges and simulating production environments. These projects emphasize practical application and modern Java programming techniques / frameworks, ensuring students not only understand the theory but can also design, implement, and maintain cloud-based microservice solutions.