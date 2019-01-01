Profile

Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt

Professor of Computer Science and Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Program

Bio

Douglas C. Schmidt is a Professor of Computer Science, Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering program, and a Senior Researcher at the Institute for Software Integrated Systems, all at Vanderbilt University. He has also been the Chief Technology Officer for the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, where he was responsible for directing the technical vision and strategic R&D investments.

Dr. Schmidt has published 10 books and more than 500 technical papers on software-related topics, including patterns, optimization techniques, and empirical analyses of object-oriented frameworks and domain-specific modeling environments that facilitate the development of distributed real-time and embedded (DRE) middleware and mission-critical applications running over data networks and embedded system interconnects.

Dr. Schmidt has also led the development of ACE, TAO, and CIAO for the past two decades. These technologies are pattern-oriented DRE middleware frameworks used successfully by thousands of companies and agencies worldwide in many domains, including national defense and security, datacom/telecom, financial services, medical engineering, and massively multiplayer online gaming.

Courses

Building Cloud Services with the Java Spring Framework

Android App Components - Services, Local IPC, and Content Providers

Android App Components - Intents, Activities, and Broadcast Receivers

Capstone MOOC for "Android App Development"

Java for Android

Engineering Maintainable Android Apps

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder