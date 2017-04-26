Engineering Maintainable Android Apps, which is a 4 week MOOC that shows by example various methods for engineering maintainable Android apps, including test-driven development methods and how to develop/run unit tests using JUnit and Robotium (or equivalent automated testing frameworks for Android), as well as how to successfully apply common Java/Android software patterns to improve the extensibility and clarity of Android apps. Students will work on the appropriate automated unit quizzes, based on the material covered in the lecture videos. These lessons will demonstrate the benefits of good software engineering practices that are targeted at creating maintainable code for mobile apps.
- Software Testing
- Unit Testing
- Android Software Development
- Junit
Dr. Douglas C. SchmidtProfessor of Computer Science and Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Program
Michael WalkerInstructor - Graduate Student pursuing PhD in Computer Science
MOOC Overview
Software Engineering & Testing I
Software Engineering & Testing II
Security & Sustainability I
Security & Sustainability II
This module provides an introduction to Unit Testing using the Junit 4.0 Framework in Android, as well as an introduction to Testing Frameworks using the Robotium open-source test framework for writing graybox testing cases to automate the testing of multi-Activity Android apps.
Thanks for the final video about how to film lectures!
lack of slides, and confusing answers in quiz that do not help understanding the material any better
Helped me understand the security features of android. The examples were explained very well. Testing was covered to a good extent in this course.
One of the best courses on maintenance. Highly recommended to others as well
This Specialization enables learners to successfully apply core Java programming languages features & software patterns needed to develop maintainable mobile apps comprised of core Android components, as well as fundamental Java I/O & persistence mechanisms.
