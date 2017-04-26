About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Android App Development Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Software Testing
  • Unit Testing
  • Android Software Development
  • Junit
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

MOOC Overview

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
3 hours to complete

Software Engineering & Testing I

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Software Engineering & Testing II

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Security & Sustainability I

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Security & Sustainability II

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 90 min)

