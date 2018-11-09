RL
Oct 6, 2017
Dr White is always a pleasure to learn from. He has presented a large amount of vital information in a relatively short, concise and palatable manner. Looking forward to the next course. \m/
HR
Dec 6, 2017
a great course in terms of security specially the Plexiglas used by the instructor which was used in Picasso's paintings. the concept is very helpful. thanks. great effort
By Gabriel P d C•
Nov 9, 2018
This MOOC is very good to introduce some development testing and security concerns in Android development. I does not intend to go deep with implementations because its a introductory and basic course. The only complaint that I can do is that I wish there were some written materials of the weeks. It is rather boring to get back to the videos to study, which could be done faster and easier with a 2 page summary of the week.
By Jade F•
Feb 5, 2019
The topics that this course covers are testing and security - it seems that informing up and coming android developers that these things are important is obligatory in the specialization. It comes off as being quite general and lacks interactivity - thankfully that's probably for the best since it's kind of dry material.
One of the quiz questions is 'when is it appropriate to ignore these security principles?' Possible answers are 'if it improves performance', 'if it helps meet a deadline', or 'never'. It doesn't require a lot of thought to get the point of the course.
Unfortunately, this section won't have you using android studio much, but you can't deny that what Dr White is teaching here is really important.
By Соломонов М А•
Apr 5, 2018
The course doesn't contain any useful information. Course also is obsolete. This is not a course about development for android. This course consist from some theory about android global.
By Sawan S•
Jun 30, 2019
This course id important but also toughest course in whole MOOC
By Sergio C•
Oct 21, 2017
Looks like a mix of two distinct issues like testing and security. Both fundamental themes, but scratched lightly like an introduction. I won't recommend it to my colleagues, sorry, until a more thought and solid course is developed on both subjects. Unlike my other Coursera courses, I regret to have payed for this one, is less than I can get on YouTube.
By Sam H•
Jun 26, 2017
There is no evaluation in this class in the form of online unit tests, so essentially there is no evaluation of anything reflecting actual insight into the material (multiple choice quizzes don't). The material covered is general, hand wavy, and elementary to anyone who has been doing software engineering for 10 minutes.
By Lajos J•
Mar 21, 2017
Few content, bad quality, many mistakes in the material, no programming assignments, poor support.
Definitely not worth the money.
By Harindu A S•
Mar 26, 2020
Very good course to follow since the areas of security and reliability would not be thought. Therefore we need to understand the essentials carried forward while developing apps more securely. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to follow this.
-Ashan Sugathadasa-
By Abdul A M R•
Jul 7, 2020
Helped start testing my apps to make them secure, maintainable and flexible to changes. Made me aware of the security risks that an app has, how android tackles it and how a developer should protect and secure his apps from malware and other security flaws.
By Jaime F O C•
Apr 27, 2017
This course is excellent to learn, from scratch, how to write Unit and Integration tests, also you'll learn why, how and when to apply testing and security to your projects. You'll learn to use JUnit, Mockito and the InstrumentationRegistry.
By kirti k•
Oct 31, 2017
it is very tough course but really interesting to get the detail deeply.
To clear the quiz and i need to go through the video's 40 times line by line to get the concept in detail but still not able to find answers for 100% :(
By Robert L•
Oct 7, 2017
By Hassan R•
Dec 7, 2017
By Salma E G T•
Jul 8, 2019
por favor revisen me la calculadora del mes 1, solo me falta esa por favorrrrrr.
posdata. el material de enseñanza es muy bueno, al igual que las dinámicas.
By Glarius N N•
Aug 3, 2017
An Excellent course. I will say it is an online course that made me study as if I were in a classroom
By Muhammed s e•
Sep 20, 2017
gave me a very good overview on security as a whole and on security specifically for android.
By José D V P•
Aug 1, 2020
i really like how this course was made, the set up and board was amazing!!!!
By Bilal K•
Jul 8, 2019
One of the best courses on maintenance. Highly recommended to others as well
By Amit K M•
Nov 15, 2020
EXCELLENT CONTENTS, VIDEOS AND CONTENT ARE WONDERFULLY ORGANISED
By Maria d l A T T•
Jul 4, 2019
Excelente , Espero que puedan Evaluarme en mi Primer Mes :c
By Alex Y•
Jul 7, 2019
Thanks for the final video about how to film lectures!
By Harold M•
Jan 8, 2018
A very good material on android security. Thank you!
By Faiçel N•
May 18, 2019
A must experiences to learn for every developer .
By LE V T•
Jul 9, 2019
The course was very useful for me in programming