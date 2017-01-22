About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Android App Development Specialization
Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

MOOC Overview

Week 2

Android Started and Bound Services

Week 3

Android Local Inter-Process Communication (IPC)

Week 4

Android Content Providers

