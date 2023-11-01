Board Infinity
Android Architecture/Multimedia Framework
Android Architecture/Multimedia Framework

Taught in English

Course

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Delve into Android's intricate architecture, understanding its layers, components, and the pivotal role of the Linux kernel.

  • Master Android's multimedia frameworks, from media playback and capture to advanced audio and video techniques for captivating user experiences.

  • Harness the power of the Camera2 API, MediaRecorder, and advanced multimedia customization techniques to create rich media applications.

  • Optimize multimedia applications for performance, battery efficiency, and explore the latest trends and future possibilities in Android multimedia.

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1: Android Architecture Overview! This module serves as your gateway into the intricate architecture that underpins the Android operating system. By dissecting the layers and components that comprise Android, as well as delving into the roles of the Linux kernel, runtime, libraries, and the application framework, you'll gain a solid understanding of the foundational elements that power Android devices.

10 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 2: Introduction to Android Multimedia Framework! This module takes you on a comprehensive journey through the dynamic world of multimedia capabilities on the Android platform. From understanding media playback and capture to exploring audio and video playback techniques, this module provides you with a solid foundation to create captivating multimedia experiences for your users.

9 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Welcome to Module 3: Multimedia Capture and Customization! In this module, you'll dive into the world of multimedia capture and manipulation on the Android platform. From harnessing the power of advanced camera APIs to creating rich media notifications, this module empowers you to create immersive and captivating multimedia experiences for your users.

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Welcome to Module 4: Optimization and Advanced Topics! In this module, you'll delve into the realm of multimedia optimization and cutting-edge techniques within the Android ecosystem. From enhancing media playback efficiency to exploring the latest trends in Android multimedia, this module equips you with the skills and insights needed to create optimized and forward-looking multimedia applications.

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

60 Courses70,287 learners

Board Infinity

