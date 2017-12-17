About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Android App Development Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logic Programming
  • Android Studio
  • Java Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Instructors

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: MOOC Overview

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 2: Introduction to Android Studio

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 3: Writing a Simple Android App Using Basic Java Features

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 4: Control Flow

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 65 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete

Module 5: Structured Data

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 96 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Module 6: Classes and Interfaces

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
7 hours to complete

ModuIe 7: Inheritance and Polymorphism

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 8: Android Calculator App Mini-Project Assignment

2 hours to complete
Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM JAVA FOR ANDROID

About the Android App Development Specialization

Android App Development

Frequently Asked Questions

