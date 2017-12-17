This MOOC teaches you how to program core features and classes from the Java programming language that are used in Android, which is the dominant platform for developing and deploying mobile device apps.
This course is part of the Android App Development Specialization
Michael WalkerInstructor - Graduate Student pursuing PhD in Computer Science
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: MOOC Overview
Module 1 summarizes the organization of the MOOC and the topics it covers. It also discusses the MOOC prerequisites, workload, and learning strategies needed to complete the MOOC successfully. It then presents an overview of key features in the Java language, outlining its support for object-oriented programming concepts that guide the development of Android apps.
Module 2: Introduction to Android Studio
Module 2 provides an overview of Android Studio, explaining how to install it and apply it to develop a simple app using basic Java and Android features presented in this MOOC.
Module 3: Writing a Simple Android App Using Basic Java Features
Module 3 shows how to write a simple Android app that defines variables using primitive Java data types, shows how to assign values to those variables, and output them to the Android display using Java classes and methods.
Module 4: Control Flow
Module 4 covers Java’s looping constructs (e.g., for loops, while loops, and do/while loops), as well as its conditional statements (e.g., if/else statements).
Module 5: Structured Data
Module 5 provides more detail on common data structures supported by Java, including built-in arrays, as well as core classes in the Java Collections Framework, such as ArrayList and HashMap.
Module 6: Classes and Interfaces
Module 6 covers Java classes and interfaces, focusing on data types, fields, methods, generic parameters, and exceptions.
ModuIe 7: Inheritance and Polymorphism
Module 7 examines Java's inheritance and polymorphism features (e.g., extending classes and virtual methods).
Module 8: Android Calculator App Mini-Project Assignment
Module 8 guides learners through the creation of an Android app that implements a simple calculator, which provides features for adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing numbers input by various means (e.g., via numbers and buttons on the Android user interface).
As someone who is new to java, the detailed explanation with examples really helped me understand how java works. Absolutely good for beginners who are also new to coding.
Not for absolute beginners though but a nice course for java concepts some concepts were not explained too well but overall a 4 star course learnt a lot of new things even knowing java already.
The course is excellent.However it could have been much better if the assignments would have been more difficult.They are too basic.They should have been more challenging.
Nice course with nice content about java for beginner and new to Android development,there's only a slight problem with you having to wait to get graded on your final assignment
About the Android App Development Specialization
This Specialization enables learners to successfully apply core Java programming languages features & software patterns needed to develop maintainable mobile apps comprised of core Android components, as well as fundamental Java I/O & persistence mechanisms.
