This 4 week MOOC builds upon the overview of Java and Android covered in Course 1 by delving deeper into core Android app components, such as intents, activities, and broadcast receivers. You will learn by example how to program these core Android components together with Android concurrency frameworks and basic Java file I/O classes (such as File and InputStream) and Android storage mechanisms (such as Shared Preferences). You'll also learn how to use the Git source code management system. Throughout this MOOC you'll work incrementally on a project involving downloading, storing, and display images from remote websites. Each week you will add additional capabilities to the project, based on material covered in the lecture videos. You'll spend roughly 4 hours per week watching video lectures, taking quizzes, and programming assignments with Java and Android.
Skills you will gain
- Computer Programming
- Android Studio
- Android Software Development
- Concurrent Computing
Dr. Douglas C. SchmidtProfessor of Computer Science and Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Program
Michael WalkerInstructor - Graduate Student pursuing PhD in Computer Science
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MOOC Overview
This module provides an introduction to the contents of the MOOC and summarizes effective learning strategies
Introduction to Git
This module provides an overview of the Git version control system.
Android Intents
This module describes the structure, functionality, and use of Android intents that provide an abstract description of an operation to perform or an event that has occurred.. Android uses intents as the "glue" that simplifies the integration of apps that reuse existing components, such as activities, services, and broadcast receivers.
Android Activities
This module describes the structure, functionality, and use of Android activities, which define user-facing operations that are displayed on a device screen. Activities are the most common type of Android component and are at the heart of app Android apps.
Android Broadcast Receivers
Very good examples, I recomend taking the optional homework if you can. I couldn't take every but you can learn a lot from this course.
You should have background in programming. Overall the course content is very good.
This course helped me to cover up basics in android app development and it's good for the beginners.
More amazing and useful course and really i learn more of new things about android from this course
About the Android App Development Specialization
This Specialization enables learners to successfully apply core Java programming languages features & software patterns needed to develop maintainable mobile apps comprised of core Android components, as well as fundamental Java I/O & persistence mechanisms.
