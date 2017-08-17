The Capstone project integrates material from throughout the Android App Development Specialization to exercise and assess the ability of learners to create an interesting Android app. Learners will apply knowledge and skills learned in previous MOOCs in this Specialization, including Java programming features; Android activity, broadcast receiver, service, and content provider (plus SQLite) components; and unit, integration, and user interface testing. The project itself is similar in scope to previous assignments in the earlier MOOCs in the Specialization. However, it is intentionally designed to enable learners to create a customized app that demonstrates their creativity and mastery of the Specialization topics.
Dr. Douglas C. SchmidtProfessor of Computer Science and Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Program
Michael WalkerInstructor - Graduate Student pursuing PhD in Computer Science
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
This module provides an introduction to the contents of the MOOC and summarizes effective learning strategies. In particular, it explains the specification and evaluation rubrics for the Android app that will be implemented by learners in the Capstone
Good specialization completion project in general. Only found some of the weeks a little hard to complete. Enjoyed and learned a lot, also recapped concepts I do not work with on a daily basis.
Great Course for the Beginners to get expert in Android and get familiar with the things.
Perfect course for overview and becomic basic android developer
This Specialization enables learners to successfully apply core Java programming languages features & software patterns needed to develop maintainable mobile apps comprised of core Android components, as well as fundamental Java I/O & persistence mechanisms.
