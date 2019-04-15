About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic Java Programming Experience

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the details of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol

  • Be able to develop cloud services using the Java Spring Framework

  • Understand basic issues in scaling cloud services

  • Be able to use the Java Persistence API to integrate databases into cloud services

Skills you will gain

  • Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
  • Servlets
  • Cloud Services
  • Web Application
  • Java Spring Framework
Intermediate Level

Basic Java Programming Experience

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week One

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 110 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week Two

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week Three

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 114 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week Four

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 159 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING CLOUD SERVICES WITH THE JAVA SPRING FRAMEWORK

Frequently Asked Questions

