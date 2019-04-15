This MOOC describes by example how to build cloud services via the use of object-oriented design techniques; Java programming language features; Java Servlets, the Java Spring Framework; and cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services. Due to the importance of building secure and scalable mobile/cloud platforms, this MOOC will not only show you how to build cloud services, but how to do so securely, scalably, and efficiently. Security and scalability topics will be woven into discussions of cloud service creation so that students learn, from the start, how to create robust cloud services.
Basic Java Programming Experience
Understand the details of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol
Be able to develop cloud services using the Java Spring Framework
Understand basic issues in scaling cloud services
Be able to use the Java Persistence API to integrate databases into cloud services
- Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
- Servlets
- Cloud Services
- Web Application
- Java Spring Framework
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
