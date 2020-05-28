PP
Sep 8, 2019
This is one of the courses that I would definitely recommend. Quizzes and especially programming assignments really helped my understanding. Plus Prof. Jules is one of the great instructors.
TW
Sep 11, 2020
Great Lectures and explanation. However before taking this course need to have a good understanding on OAuth2 subject. The lecture does not cover OAuth2 but the assignment required this.
By Dhanushka S•
May 28, 2020
I got 6 words for you DO NOT TAKE ON THIS COURSE!! I'm surprised that Coursera is still allowing this course to go on.The course content is actually not that bad.But the problem is the assignments have got nothing to do with the course content.Specially in the second assignment I spent close to a week just configuring OAuth.And do you know the best part about it,THE COURSE DOESN'T TEACH YOU A SINGLE BLOODY THING ON HOW TO CONFIGURE OAUTH!! The instructors have clearly abandoned this course.You will spent more time trying to get the java projects to run than on doing the assignments.So please save your valuable time!! I say this with absolute sincerity!
By Raúl D L R•
Dec 9, 2019
The videos are good, but the first quiz has an error on the 3rd question and both assignments have errors. The forums are full with people having the same problems yet the instructors seem to have abandoned the course.
By Stefan Z•
Oct 20, 2019
This course is beginners level, so I'm going to write the review with that in mind. The course covers a breadth of topics - network protocols (HTTP, REST), IaaS vs PaaS, MVC model, Web Servlets and Controllers, DAO layer, different database strategies (relational vs NoSQL), deployment strategies. For my personal taste it would have been better to delve deeper into the different topics, which this course doesn't do. Instead it covers a lot of different topics but mostly on the surface level. I think that makes it better for beginners to have a better grasp of the overall architecture of a back-end system. The practical assignments were well documented and will teach the student how to write controllers for a back-end application. Overall, I think this is a great course for beginners level.
By Oren E•
Apr 23, 2020
Course was very good. Lectures were excellent and well paced. Programming assignments were good as well. Learned a lot about Spring Framework.
HOWEVER: There appears to be NO support from the instructors and the programming assignments have some configuration issues. May students, myself included, spent a great deal of time getting projects set up to run properly rather than spending the time doing the assignment. The material was first written in 2014, so some of the problems are that things are not updated. Regardless of this complaint, the class is worth taking, in my opinion. Just don't expect instructor support.
By Indra P•
Mar 22, 2021
This is a great course, Instructors are nice they are teaching in nice way.
All the topics were explained perfectly clear.
Thank you for your course.
By Philippe C•
May 18, 2019
Very good introduction to Spring Framework. I also like the fact that there is an excellent explanation about the protocol HTTP. As developer, we use it all the time but knowing more details about it are really interresting.
By NITISH K•
Dec 23, 2019
Awesome course . Instructors are nice they are teaching in nice way. i love their teaching style . and they are covering the subject in depth.
By Saad E B•
Apr 15, 2020
No support is provided for this course anymore.
Assignments might be outdated
By azfar•
Dec 29, 2019
The course outline is really helpful for a newbie and the way Dr Jules White explains is impressive. Complex processes of dispatcher servlet and spring security have made simple. The downside I faced was that many lectures were missing which you can see in the youtube channel of Dr Jules.
By Miguel Á D E•
Apr 28, 2020
The instructor has an incredible knowledge about the topics. I would like that the course has an update specifically in build.gradle files because this cause some errors in the code tests.
By Stefan Z•
May 25, 2020
Inhalt des Kurses ist gut. Programmieraufgaben haben mich dermaßen viele Nerven gekostet, dass ich am liebsten die Vanderbilt University mit meinem Laptop zertrümmert hätte... Unzählige Probleme, um das Projekt überhaupt bauen zu können, irreführende Beschreibungen, falsche Anleitungen, ... Und keine Antwort oder gar Updates der Kursleiter. Fragwürdig...
By Abhishek A•
Jun 28, 2020
The course was awesome and the assignments were great too. All the basics of developing a web application were covered. I would like to offer one suggestion though. The course taught the basics of security in a web application, but, what was missing was how to implement security using spring boot or rather spring security even. If you would have also taught how to implement security in spring boot, some of the best standard practices, or some basics of spring security, I would not have to learn those from somewhere else and this course would have been a one-stop solution to start building web services with spring boot. Still, I believe this was an awesome course and this taught me 90% of what I needed to build production-ready backend applications using spring boot. Thanks for bringing such an awesome course
By Leonidas K•
Apr 6, 2020
This is a great introduction to Spring and web services. The explanations are crystal clear and to the point. The pace is just right, you can absorb the material and really build your knowledge with every course. I can see somebody going from essentially zero to building a useful initial web service using the material taught here. I also like the fact that the tutor takes time to present concepts properly and I didn't find any logical gaps in the succession of the course - each step builds on the knowledge from the previous.
Would recommend 100% and would really like to see more courses from the same team! Kudos!
By Krish M•
Dec 23, 2020
Great course. Great lecture material. People who wants to move from J2EE architecture this one gives good understanding. Professor took lot of effort in delivering the course material. Really impressive. Good course for learning spring.
If people are new to spring there is some effort needed to making the assignments to work especially spring annotations. Also there are workspace related issues.
README can be enhanced on issues in the workspace and how to trouble shoot.
Thanks to professor for providing such a valuable course. If more courses are offered by him I would like to take.
By Pishey, S•
Dec 31, 2021
The way the concepts were taught by Jules Verne ,was exemplary and very easy to understand . Would love to attend more such courses or training by Jules Verne.
However , while the assignments itself were good , the instructions given for the assignments left a lot to be desired. At times the instruction were not given to the tee, especially in assignment 1. This required a lot of hit and trial to finally succeed
By Бражников Д А•
Dec 27, 2020
Interesting, useful and nicely narrated course. It provides some basic very digestible essential Spring MVC basics without unnecessary deep diving. Assignments are quite easy. Note to all frustrated caps lock lovers: just RTFM! Assignment descriptions contain all you need to complete, just read carefully and mindfully. Thanks, Dr. White!
By JITESH M•
Jun 12, 2020
Dr. Jules White is one of the most exceptional teacher I have ever come across. The course and all its assignments are well formed. I will recommend this course to anyone who is interested in learning how to build cloud services for mobile clients using java spring framework(the best framework for this task).
By Juan D B•
Feb 2, 2022
Great course must pay more attention to forums. See own forum post https://www.coursera.org/learn/cloud-services-java-spring-framework/discussions/forums/f5QQqSj0EeaZ8Apto8QB_w/threads/JnmOx4QwEeyalg6vrAJJVQ for details
By Preeyaporn P•
Sep 9, 2019
By Tanuwijaya W•
Sep 12, 2020
By Sandip S P•
Aug 24, 2019
I like the course content and the way of teaching of instructor. Best part of the course is Assignment. I can say proudly worth it.
By Akash K•
Oct 4, 2020
Really great course content wise but got some problem due to gradle as i am working with maven. Otherwise great course...Loved it.
By Ricardo P•
Sep 15, 2020
Excellent course. This is a great introduction about building cloudservices. All the topics were explained perfectly clear.
By Freedom•
Aug 2, 2020
Buen desafio, hay que reconocer que al principio parecia facil. Sin embargo tenia su vuelta de rosca. Recomendado.
By Fiamma D B•
Dec 8, 2019
I really like this course. Excellent explanations, and good programming challenges. I recommend it! Thanks !!