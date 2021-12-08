This course explains some high level patterns used in Microservice architectures and the motivation to move towards these architectures and away from monolithic development of applications. . It then goes on to implement these patterns using Spring Cloud, Netflix OSS one of the most popular Cloud implementations of Microservices used today. Students will learn about Service Registration, Service Discovery, Client Side Load Balancing, Circuit Breakers, and Gateway or Edge Services in a Spring Boot Setting. It will leverage Spring Cloud and Netflix OSS, Labs will specifically target the projects Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, Feign and Zuul.
About this Course
Spring Boot, Core Spring
Skills you will gain
- Netflix OSS
- Service Discovery
- Microservices
- Spring Cloud
- Load Balancing
Spring Boot, Core Spring
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spring Cloud Overview
Take a look at the motivation for Microservice Architectures, the Major Service Patterns involved and the meaning of Service Discovery and Orchestration
Service Discovery, Circuit Breakers and Clients
Implement Service Registration with Service Registries, use Load Balanced Service Discovery techniques and implement different types of client services
Reviews
- 5 stars63.63%
- 4 stars27.27%
- 3 stars9.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SPRING - CLOUD OVERVIEW
a good ovweview includede some of major technoloies in spring cloud
About the Spring Framework Specialization
This Specialization explains high level patterns used in Microservice architectures and the motivation to move towards these architectures and away from monolithic development of applications. Students will learn how Java interacts with databases in a modern framework, using the very popular Spring Boot Framework, with Microservices. Students wishing to develop Java based Web Applications and Restful Micro Services will be using the very popular Spring MVC and Spring Boot frameworks with minimal configuration.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.