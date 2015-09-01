About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to build Java applications using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud on Google Cloud.

  • Send and receive messages with Pub/Sub and Spring Integration.

  • Use Cloud SQL as a managed relational database for your Java applications, and learn how to migrate to Cloud Spanner.

  • Learn about tracing and debugging your Spring applications with Google Cloud's operations suite.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Course introduction

21 minutes to complete
11 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Cloud Services and Spring Boot

11 minutes to complete
Week 2
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Building the Demo Application

13 hours to complete
