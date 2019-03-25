AB
May 30, 2020
Awesome for hands on and practical approach of creating and deploying spring cloud app in gcp services , especially gae and gcp cloud config concepts was in particular was well explained in course .
BN
Jul 4, 2020
Its wonderful Experience with plenty of explanation on the topics covered inn each of the tasks.\n\nit really helped my self to build Micro Service based application enabled with GCP Services
By Matth J•
Mar 25, 2019
You should warn users of this course that they will not be able to do the labs if they are auditing the course. Because nobody likes wasting time you know..
By Jorge N•
Feb 27, 2019
Althoug course is great for learning about GCP, very few info is provided about Spring boot itself. I was expecting to learn also about Spring boot, which I had to do myself becasue the course does not cover it, even the mos simplest info.
Also there are some labs not working due to kubernetes unssoported versions.
By Konrad F H•
Jul 12, 2019
Labs consist only of copy pasting code into google cloud labs. No explanation, no challenge. Labs often not working as intended. I expected more coming from the google brand.
By Philippe C•
Aug 20, 2019
Unfortunately in this course you won't learn much about neither Spring Boot nor Spring Cloud. You'll just learn the concepts by using the GCP platform but that's it.
A part from that, labs are interesting and well done.
By Sridhar M•
Sep 26, 2019
This course provides an overview about the GCP components and services nothing related to spring microservices.
By Miguel O•
Dec 15, 2019
Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Spring Boot, etc are cool exciting technologies themselves, but I don´t feel this course is worth the time and money.
In the first place, the lectures are bare boned and completely content devoid. They get to explain little more than what can be accomplished through a couple of web searches. Then there is the labs, which consist pretty much of dumb lists of steps to take, with no further explanation provided, and which pose no challenge at all. At least you get to fiddle around with the Qwiklabs thing, the Google Cloud Shell and the Google Cloud API manager, which are really cool... and that would be the only redeeming feature to be found here.
Moreover, the course is scheduled to be done in two weeks, but it can be easily completed in a couple of evenings (fiddling with the provided Spring App, the API manager, and all). Such is the lack of actual content this course provides. The icing of the cake comes when you get to the Qwiklabs introduction video, which has been borrowed from another course. Like, they haven´t even bothered to purposely make one for this course.
By André V•
Aug 21, 2019
There is nothing to do here in the Audit mode. If you are not willing to pay, you won't get anything. Other courses, at leas you can grab some knowledge for free.
By Sergio R•
Jan 20, 2020
Beginning on the first order: export PROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config list --format 'value(core.project)') that asigns an empty value to the environment variables, many things are wrong on the course. The first 4 practices can be done with a some knowledge of shell and experience managing and installing (Im a 15 years experience engineer but after that chapter, any can be done. I contact Quicklabs support (Google) and they say that they downloaded and tested the complete course and everything works properly. Impossible!!
As someone else said before on the evaluation, you expect more quality form a paid course even further if it comes from Google.
Bad experience
By Aritra R P•
Mar 22, 2021
I bought this course to learn Microservices, but all I got to know is how to work with Google Cloud services. This is not what I bought the course for. I didn't ask for GCP console tool. Udemy courses are far better. Coursera never again.
By Jacek D•
Dec 16, 2020
Well the course title is VERY misleading, I feel deceived by Coursera. in this course you won't learn a single thing about Building Scalable Java Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud. Entire course is set of labs that you mindlessly follow by copying and pasting commands or scratches of code into GCP. I wanted to learn about Spring Boot and Spring Cloud and I learnt nothing.
By Pavan K C•
May 19, 2020
there isn't enough details around use of lab. and looks like lab is not enabled if you are auditing the course
By Michael P•
Jan 3, 2020
You cannot complete any assignments or access the code without purchasing the upgrade. Bait and Switch.
By Guido Z•
Jun 4, 2019
Interesting, but are GCP LABS and does not teach spring framework
By Cliosight•
Dec 9, 2019
Many problems in execution.
By Koen d R•
Feb 29, 2020
Very disappointing. It's basicly a showcase for the google platform. I haven't learned anything new about Microservices and all Spring Boot examples are specificly for the google cloud platform.
Almost all labs malfunctioned at some point. I managed to complete just the first ones, after that it was a struggle. Getting your grades eventually means opening the lab, logging in, excepting terms and closing the lab again. Doing the assignment is optional. The assignment is merely a copy paste commands into the console by the way. Even my 10 year old son could make it to the end...
Absolutely not a course that should be on Coursera!
By Santiago C F•
Feb 7, 2021
Very Bad. In this course, you are no able to do labs in audit mode, but instead in this other one (Building Modern Java Applications on AWS), lab can be done
https://www.coursera.org/learn/building-modern-java-applications-on-aws/home/welcome
Very Bad Google
By Tsimerman M•
Oct 7, 2020
Attention, without purchasing - this course is absolute nothing, don't waste your time watching free part of course, it's senseless. This course was promoted as free by Google but it was just an average misleading description.
By Sarah A•
Apr 23, 2020
quick, no exercises that really help you understand. What can I understand from a 1min video????? LAZY GOOGLE EMPLOYEEs
By Arka B•
May 31, 2020
By SAGAR S•
Nov 13, 2020
i really feel like i am interaction to the new generation of programming.
and tutor was awesome, completing the whole course yourself gives a great confidence. THANKS TO COURSERA...
By ARIJIT C•
Apr 23, 2019
Awesome course with very good practical sessions. Also I want to see more quiz after each practical exam.
By Prem K•
Aug 7, 2019
Basics were covered well and detailed explanation has been provided.
By Krasnenkov R•
Jul 1, 2019
Чисто рекламный курс.
By Jorge S R•
May 10, 2020
Outdated labs. Many exceptions while deploying. Lack of viedo support. Just the labs.
By Petr G•
Jul 5, 2020
Unfortunately. very superficial... only overview with step by step tutorials.