Spring Boot is an open-source product created by Pivotal Software, a company specializing in application frameworks called Spring Frameworks. These frameworks are known for their popularity among Java users due to their support for web applications using the Java programming language.
When it comes to Spring Frameworks, Spring Boot in particular is known for its default configurations, lessening the need for custom ones. It requires no code generation, speeding up the development process and an application’s time to market.
Spring Boot is important to learn for any Application Developer specializing in Java. Thanks to its open-source nature, this application framework offers standard configurations approved by consensus of experts and Java community members. It provides Application Developers the ability to begin working on an application with fewer delays in the process.
In recent years, Spring Boot has been on the radar of Java Developers and employers alike. According to staffing-solution company Collabera, Spring Boot is a skill that top candidates for Java Development should possess. The fact that big names like Netflix use Spring Boot as the basis of their SOA reflects how high-profile and in-demand the skill really is. Spring Boot users can expect a nice salary to boot as well—according to Neuvoo, the average Java Developer using Spring Boot earns $120,000 per year in the U.S.
Spring Boot is highly applicable to Java Developers and Developers alike, and it’s useful to a number of other titles including Microservice Developer, API Engineer, UI Developer, Technical Writer, Full-Stack Web Developer, Backend Developer, Product Manager, UX Developer, and others that are related.
Spring Boot courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in using the framework on the Google Cloud Platform; programming with Java in Spring Boot; using object-oriented design techniques; and more.
Lessons on Spring Boot are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Google Cloud Training and Vanderbilt University. Learners can enjoy exploring Spring Boot with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Engineering, and the Google Cloud Platform. Course content on Spring Boot is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and other types of assignments.
You should have experience using both core Java and advanced Java before starting to learn Spring Boot since it's a Java-based web application and microservices development tool. You'll also benefit from having basic skills in MySQL, SQLPlus, HTML, CSS, Maven, RESTful, and Gradle. You should consider learning the Spring Framework as well as an IDE (Spring Tool Suite) to be prepared to learn Spring Boot as well.
People best suited for roles in Spring Boot are interested in application development, particularly Java developers. The soft skills that people in Spring Boot roles should have include listening skills, communication skills, collaborative teamwork skills, and time management skills as well as a good work ethic and adaptability. These professionals also ideally have excellent presentation and documentation skills so that they can present their work in clear, concise, and effective ways. Someone working in a Spring Boot lead role needs to be able to manage a team of analysts, testers, developers, or engineers, for example, so they need good leadership skills.
If you want to be able to build any number of different types of applications, from cloud-based services to complex streaming data flows, learning Spring Boot is likely right for you. With Spring Boot, you can learn how to create production-grade, stand-alone Spring-based apps that run on their own and are easy to understand and develop, increase productivity, and reduce development time. If that would be helpful in your current career as a developer, learning Spring Boot is right for you. If you are pursuing a career as a Java back-end developer, front-end developer, or software developer, learning Spring boot is likely a good move for you.