Spring Boot with Embedded Database
Understand basic structure of Spring Boot application
Understand and configure Embedded Database H2
Understand technical requirement and create a Entity class for implementing it
In this guided project you will be designing an AddToCart Entity of E-Commerce application and along the way, you will learn and understand the basic structure of the Spring Boot application and how to start and terminate the Spring Boot application. Then you will learn about the architecture and concept of the embedded database H2. Then you will learn about how to configure and access embedded database H2 and how to pre-populate data in an embedded database on application start. By the end of this project, you will be able to design entity classes and will have a fair idea about how entities get mapped to database tables.
Concept of Embedded Database
Requirements Analysis
Basics of Spring Boot
Configuration of H2 database
Design JPA Entity classes
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Walkthrough of the provided skeleton project and how to run the project
Side based explanation for Spring Boot H2 architecture and working
Configuration of H2 database and how to access H2 Database
Execute sample queries on H2 Console UI
Slide based explanation for JPA Entity mapping process
Demo Amazon website add to cart feature
Design and create an AddToCart JPA Entity class and demonstration of mapping and insert queries execution and how data is lost on application restart
Pre-loading data with SQL script on application start
