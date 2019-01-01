Spring Boot with Embedded Database

4.5
stars

18 ratings

5 reviews

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Understand basic structure of Spring Boot application

Understand and configure Embedded Database H2

Understand technical requirement and create a Entity class for implementing it

1 hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this guided project you will be designing an AddToCart Entity of E-Commerce application and along the way, you will learn and understand the basic structure of the Spring Boot application and how to start and terminate the Spring Boot application. Then you will learn about the architecture and concept of the embedded database H2. Then you will learn about how to configure and access embedded database H2 and how to pre-populate data in an embedded database on application start. By the end of this project, you will be able to design entity classes and will have a fair idea about how entities get mapped to database tables.

Skills you will develop

  • Concept of Embedded Database

  • Requirements Analysis

  • Basics of Spring Boot

  • Configuration of H2 database

  • Design JPA Entity classes

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Getting Started

  2. Walkthrough of the provided skeleton project and how to run the project

  3. Side based explanation for Spring Boot H2 architecture and working

  4. Configuration of H2 database and how to access H2 Database

  5. Execute sample queries on H2 Console UI

  6. Slide based explanation for JPA Entity mapping process

  7. Demo Amazon website add to cart feature

  8. Design and create an AddToCart JPA Entity class and demonstration of mapping and insert queries execution and how data is lost on application restart

  9. Pre-loading data with SQL script on application start

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder