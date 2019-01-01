Profile

Samarth Narula

Microservice Cloud Architect

Bio

I am currently working as a Full Stack Microservice Cloud Developer for Here Technology and previously I have worked as a Full Stack Java Developer and Cloud Engineer for Goldman Sachs and MasterCard through Accenture and then I have worked as a Senior Software Developer for Oracle, I have also done many POC’s in the last 3 years for learning and bringing innovation to my office work. Along the way played a critical role in architecting microservices and deciding on the best tech stack for the business requirement implementation using web technologies. I am also a publisher of two top rated and best-selling udemy courses based on creational design patterns and Spring Boot framework.

Courses

RESTful Microservices Performance Monitoring with Actuators

Spring Boot with Embedded Database

Audit System with Spring Boot AOP

