Elevate your Java skills with our Advanced Java Web Development course and explore the dynamic world of microservice architecture. In this course, you'll delve into the intricacies of building robust microservices using Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.
Advanced Java
Taught in English
Course
(11 reviews)
10 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
This course is designed for intermediate Java developers who have a solid foundation in core Java programming and want to take their skills to the next level. In Module 1, we'll dive into the world of Servlets and JSP and define their essential role in Advanced Java development.
5 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab1 plugin
In Module 2, we will define Maven, discuss building a Maven project, and even practice building one. We'll look into dependency injection, using the Spring Initializer web application, and the application.properties file. Finally, we'll delve into the use of annotations and explore RESTful web services with Spring Boot.
14 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs1 plugin
In Module 3, we will explore the microservices architecture, comparing it to the monolithic approach. We'll discuss building microservices with Spring Boot, talk about Spring Cloud - specifically Netflix Eureka - and take a look at Service Discovery.
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab1 plugin
Reviewed on Mar 23, 2024
