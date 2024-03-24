LearnQuest
Advanced Java
Advanced Java

Upasana Dewangan

Instructor: Upasana Dewangan

4.6

(11 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

This course is designed for intermediate Java developers who have a solid foundation in core Java programming and want to take their skills to the next level. In Module 1, we'll dive into the world of Servlets and JSP and define their essential role in Advanced Java development.

In Module 2, we will define Maven, discuss building a Maven project, and even practice building one. We'll look into dependency injection, using the Spring Initializer web application, and the application.properties file. Finally, we'll delve into the use of annotations and explore RESTful web services with Spring Boot.

In Module 3, we will explore the microservices architecture, comparing it to the monolithic approach. We'll discuss building microservices with Spring Boot, talk about Spring Cloud - specifically Netflix Eureka - and take a look at Service Discovery.

Instructor

Upasana Dewangan
LearnQuest
1 Course2,642 learners

LearnQuest

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 11

4.6

11 reviews

  • 5 stars

    72.72%

  • 4 stars

    18.18%

  • 3 stars

    9.09%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

WB
4

Reviewed on Mar 23, 2024

