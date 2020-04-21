About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Software-Defined Networking
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Network Architecture
  • Network Function Virtualization
Intel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Digital Transformation

Week 2

Inside the Telco Cloud

Week 3

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

