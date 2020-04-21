Welcome to the Intel® Network Academy – a comprehensive training program on network transformation. In this program, we will be covering the topic areas of software defined infrastructure (SDI) network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and beyond. The Network Academy includes a broad collection of online content and technical training aimed to assist technical professionals in the network industry to improve their knowledge of key Intel® technologies, industry trends, and technical aspects of NFV deployments.
Digital Transformation
Inside the Telco Cloud
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
Software Defined Networking (SDN)
It was an excellent course on the network transformation which included good info and pictorial representations.I would like to thank all the instructors and Intel Corporation
Actually I'm greatly satisfied with the course components and got a great knowledge specially on NFV. Thanks both Intel and Coursera.
Really good for getting to know the basics of wide range of new technologies and understanding the role of Intel in contributing to Openness of the future networks.
Network Transformation 101 course really helped me to upgrade my knowledge in the area of networks. This course is an eye opener and birds eye view on network transformation.
