The Aruba CX 10000 Switching Basics course presented by Aruba Education Services will focus on managing the CX 10000 Switch with AMD Pensando. This includes utilizing Aruba Fabric Composer and Pensando Policy Service Manager for stateful firewalling and secure segmentation. It will also cover flow-based session-level telemetry, which provides access to all network state information for exceptional visibility and analytics. Learn how to leverage this evolutionary data center switch to provide software-defined stateful services where data is processed to optimize network bandwidth and improve security posture.
Aruba CX 10000 Switching Basics
1 quiz
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module we are going demonstrate what makes this switch different from other switches.
In this module we will discuss Aruba Fabric Composer and how it is used to manage the network.
This module covers how to configure policy and apply it to the switch.
This module covers menus and screens that provide information to monitor your network.
Congratulations we made to the end of the webinar and now let’s go over our course objectives, and some support information and resources for you.
