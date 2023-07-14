HPE Aruba Networking
Aruba CX 10000 Switching Basics
CHRISTINE A WEAVER CRAFTON
Aruba Education Services

Instructors: CHRISTINE A WEAVER CRAFTON

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module we are going demonstrate what makes this switch different from other switches.

In this module we will discuss Aruba Fabric Composer and how it is used to manage the network.

This module covers how to configure policy and apply it to the switch.

This module covers menus and screens that provide information to monitor your network.

Congratulations we made to the end of the webinar and now let’s go over our course objectives, and some support information and resources for you.

Instructors

CHRISTINE A WEAVER CRAFTON
HPE Aruba Networking
2 Courses271 learners
Aruba Education Services
HPE Aruba Networking
20 Courses27,458 learners

